UGC NET December 2025 Result: When And How To Check Result, Download Scorecard On NTA Website – Step-By-Step Guide

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2025 results are likely to be declared shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to reports.

UGC will declare the results for the December cycle on its official website. The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple centres between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results online once the link is activated. The provisional answer key has already been released, and the objection window has already closed.

Authorities have directed the students to regularly check the official website for updates on the UGC NET December 2025 result and avoid any information from unofficial sources.

How to check the UGC NET December 2025 result

Candidates can follow these steps after the result link is activated:

Visit the official UGC NET website

Click on the link for UGC NET December 2025 Result

Enter application number, date of birth, and security pin

Submit details to view the scorecard

Download and save the result for future reference

The UGC NET, the exam, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), assesses candidates who are eligible for the junior research fellowship and Assistant Professor roles.

The examination is held twice each year in online mode and includes two separate papers. While the first paper measures general teaching and research skills, the second focuses on knowledge of the candidate’s chosen subject.

There is no negative marking in the exam, and those who qualify can pursue teaching positions and research opportunities in higher education institutions across India.

According to reports and past year trends, the result is expected by the end of January or during the first week of February.

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step-by-Step Guide