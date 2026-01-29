LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC CSE 2026 Notification Coming Soon? Check Expected Date, Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply – Step By Step Guide

UPSC CSE 2026: The Union Public Service Commission is set to release the Civil Services Examination 2026 notification on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The notification is now expected to be issued this week. Aspirants are awaiting fresh dates to apply.

UPSC Aspirants (Photo: ANI)
UPSC Aspirants (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: January 29, 2026 12:44:53 IST

UPSC CSE 2026 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission is set to release the Civil Services Examination 2026 notification on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The notice, which was earlier scheduled to be issued on January 14, 2026, was postponed due to administrative reasons. The delay was confirmed by the commission in an official notice, which said that the notifications for both the Civil Services Examination 2026 and the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026 will be released at a later date. However, the notification is now expected to be issued this week. Aspirants are awaiting fresh dates to apply for top services. 

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 notification will be available only on the official UPSC website. The notification will carry key details, including

  • UPSC CSE 2026 Preliminary examination date
  • UPSC CSE 2026 application form link and process
  • Last date for UPSC CSE 2026 registration
  • UPSC CSE 2026 Main examination schedule

Here’s how to download the UPSC CSE 2026 notification

  • Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, look for the ‘What’s New’ section
  • Click on the link related to the Civil Services Examination 2026 notification
  • The notification will open in PDF format
  • Check all instructions and important details carefully
  • Save a copy of the PDF on your device for future use

According to the previously released UPSC examination calendar, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. The preliminary exam is the first stage of the three-level selection process, which is followed by the Mains examination and the Personality Test (Interview).

The exact number of vacancies for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026 will be confirmed in the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can review past years’ vacancy data to understand overall trends.

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:28 PM IST
