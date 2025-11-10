SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL Admit Card 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 can now download the SSC CHSL 2025 Admit Card 2025 through ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password.
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Overview
SSC CHSL Exam is set to begin on November 12, 2025. Candidates must carry their SSC CHSL Admit Card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.
Direct Link to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Click Here
How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2024 through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website
- On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section and Navigate to the candidate portal and select the CHSL admit card link.
- Now enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth, or Password
- Click on the download button to get your hall ticket in PDF format
- Take a printout for future use
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Documents Required
- Candidates must carry the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 with all the mandatory documents mentioned below:
Printed Copy of the Admit Card
- Recent Passport-Sized Photographs
- Original Valid Photo ID Proof: Must have the same date of birth and name as printed on the admit card
Acceptable IDs include:
- Aadhaar Card/e-Aadhaar printout
- Voter’s ID Card
- Driving Licence
- PAN Card
- Passport
- ID Card issued by University, College, or School
- Employer ID Card (Govt. or PSU)
