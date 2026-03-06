LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC JE 2026 Result OUT: Over 15,000 Candidates Shortlisted For Paper 2, Check Cut-Off List Inside

SSC JE 2026 Result OUT: Over 15,000 Candidates Shortlisted For Paper 2, Check Cut-Off List Inside

SSC JE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper-1 results, shortlisting over 15,000 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the result and category-wise cut-off marks on the official SSC website.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 6, 2026 15:23:34 IST

SSC JE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper-1 results, shortlisting over 15,000 candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the result and category-wise cut-off marks on the official SSC website.

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode between December 3 and December 6, 2025, with candidates competing for Junior Engineer posts in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical departments across several central government organisations.

Over 15,000 Candidates Qualify For Paper-2

According to the commission, 15,607 candidates have cleared Paper-1 and have been shortlisted to appear for Paper-2 of the SSC JE examination. The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 1,731 Junior Engineer vacancies in various ministries and departments under the Government of India. The final selection will be based on performance in Paper-1, Paper-2 and document verification stages.

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks Released

Along with the result, SSC has also published the category-wise cut-off marks for different engineering streams.

Civil Engineering cut-off:

-UR: 127.22

-OBC: 124.45

-EWS: 117.90

-SC: 109.24

-ST: 106.85

Mechanical/Electrical Engineering cut-off:

-UR: 127.30

-OBC: 127.30

-EWS: 115.36

-SC: 112.05

-ST: 102.86

Separate cut-offs have also been released for PwD categories, including OH, HH and other candidates.

How To Check SSC JE 2025 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

  • Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.
  • Select the link for “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2025 – List of shortlisted candidates.”
  • Download the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl+F.

Candidates who have qualified are now eligible to appear for Paper-2, the schedule for which will be announced by SSC soon.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 3:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS