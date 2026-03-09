LIVE TV
SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026: Check Paper Schedule And Admit Card Update Here

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date 2026 for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2025. According to the latest notice released on the official website, the SSC JE Tier 2 exam will be conducted on April 7, 2026.

Candidates who qualified in the SSC JE Tier 1 Result 2026 will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination. The commission has also informed that the SSC JE admit card 2026 will be released a few days before the exam, allowing candidates to download their hall tickets online.

The SSC Junior Engineer recruitment examination is conducted to select candidates for technical Group ‘B’ posts in several central government departments.

What is the SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date 2026

As per the official notice issued by the Staff Selection Commission, the SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2026.

The Tier 2 exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will test candidates on technical subjects related to their engineering discipline. The examination forms the second stage of the recruitment process after the Tier 1 exam.

Only those candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 examination will be allowed to appear for the Tier 2 stage.

When will the SSC JE Admit Card 2026 be released

The SSC JE Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released three to four days before the Tier 2 examination.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of the commission by using their login credentials. The hall ticket will include important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam centre details, and shift timings.

Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the examination centre.

What is the SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026

Before the release of the admit card, the commission will issue the SSC JE City Intimation Slip 2026.

This slip is expected to be available around 10 days before the exam date. It will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted.

However, candidates should note that the city slip is only meant for informational purposes. It will not be accepted as a valid document for entry into the examination hall.

What details will be mentioned on the SSC JE Admit Card 2026

The SSC Junior Engineer admit card will contain several key details required for the examination.

These include the candidate’s personal details, registration and roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam shift. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the authorities before the exam day.

Carrying the admit card and a valid identity proof will be mandatory for candidates appearing in the SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 5:29 PM IST
Tags: SSC JE Admit Card 2026SSC JE Tier 2 Exam 2026SSC JE Tier 2 Exam Date 2026

QUICK LINKS