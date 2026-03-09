LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 Payment on March 18: Check Verification Status Details Here

UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 Payment on March 18: Check Verification Status Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to release the UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 payment on March 18, bringing relief to thousands of students awaiting financial support for their studies.

Published: March 9, 2026 16:37:48 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to release the UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 payment on March 18, bringing relief to thousands of students awaiting financial support for their studies. The disbursement will depend on the verification status of each applicant’s scholarship form on the official portal.

The scholarship programme, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department, provides financial assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The scheme benefits students from several categories, including General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities.

Students who applied for the scholarship are advised to regularly check their application status online to understand whether their forms have completed the verification process.

What is the UP Scholarship 2026 Phase 2 payment

The UP Scholarship Phase 2 payment 2026 is part of the state’s scholarship distribution process for eligible students. Under this stage, funds are transferred directly to the bank accounts of students whose applications have been successfully verified and approved.

The initiative aims to help students continue their education by reducing financial pressure related to school and college expenses such as fees, books and other academic needs.

How can students check UP Scholarship 2026 status

Students who applied for the UP Scholarship 2026 can check their application status through the official scholarship portal.

By logging in with their registration details, applicants can view the progress of their form and determine whether it has been verified, approved or is still under review. The portal allows students to track their application but does not permit any changes once the form has been submitted.

What does pending verification mean in UP Scholarship status

If a student’s status shows pending verification, it indicates that the application is still being reviewed by the authorities.

During this stage, officials verify the details submitted by the applicant, including academic records, bank account information and supporting documents. Students with this status may need to wait until the verification process is completed before their scholarship is approved.

What does ‘approved’ or ‘disbursed’ status indicate

A status showing approved or disbursed generally means that the application has been successfully verified by the authorities.

In many cases, it also indicates that the scholarship amount has either been transferred to the student’s bank account or is scheduled to be credited in the upcoming payment cycle.

Why are UP scholarships important for students

The UP Scholarship scheme plays an important role in supporting students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. The financial aid helps cover essential educational costs and encourages students to continue their studies.

For many families, timely scholarship payments can significantly reduce the financial burden of education and help ensure that students are able to pursue their academic goals without interruption.

QUICK LINKS