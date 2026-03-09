LIVE TV
UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 Begins: Apply For 560 Posts At upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 application process.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 application process from March 9. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 560 pharmacist vacancies under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services, Uttar Pradesh. According to the official notification, candidates can complete their online registration until March 29, 2026.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and application instructions before submitting their forms to avoid any errors.

What are the important dates for UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026

Candidates planning to apply for the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 should take note of the key dates for the application process.

The online registration began on March 9, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is March 29, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

What is the eligibility for UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026

To apply for the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026, candidates must meet certain educational and eligibility requirements.

Applicants should hold a Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognised university or institute and must be registered with the Uttar Pradesh State Pharmacy Council. Additionally, candidates must possess a valid scorecard from the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 conducted by UPSSSC.

Only candidates who qualify based on their PET 2025 scores will be shortlisted to appear for the main written examination.

What is the age limit and salary for UPSSSC Pharmacist posts 2026

Candidates applying for the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026 must be at least 18 years old and not more than 40 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Selected candidates will be appointed under the Level-05 pay scale. The salary structure ranges from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with a grade pay of Rs 2,800.

How many vacancies are available in UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026

Through the UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026, the commission plans to fill 560 posts across different categories.

The category-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

  • Unreserved (UR): 224 posts
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 118 posts
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 151 posts
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 56 posts
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 11 posts

These positions will be filled under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services in Uttar Pradesh.

How to apply for UPSSSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the UPSSSC Pharmacist vacancies 2026:

  • Go to the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Find and open the “Live Advertisements” section available on the homepage.
  • Select the notification related to Pharmacist Recruitment 2026.
  • Sign in using your PET 2025 registration number and required login details.
  • Check the personal and category information automatically pulled from your PET record.
  • Fill in the necessary educational qualification details in the application form.
  • Proceed to pay the Rs 25 application fee through the available online payment options.
  • After reviewing all the details, submit the application and keep a copy saved for future use.

Candidates should read the official notification carefully and ensure all details are correctly entered before submitting the application form

QUICK LINKS