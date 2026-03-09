LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 was conducted on March 9 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 9, 2026 14:21:44 IST

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 was conducted on March 9 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at centres across the country.

The paper is considered crucial for students from science and commerce streams, particularly those planning careers in fields such as engineering, economics, statistics, and data science.

Initial reactions from students and teachers indicate that the overall CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026 ranged from moderate to moderately difficult.

While several sections were manageable, many candidates reported that the long-answer questions in Section D were the most challenging and time-consuming.

How difficult was the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026

Based on student feedback, the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2026 was largely balanced but required careful time management. Most students found the early sections relatively straightforward, while the later parts demanded detailed calculations and deeper conceptual understanding.

Several candidates mentioned that they were able to attempt most questions, though completing the entire paper within the given time required a steady pace and focus.

Which section was toughest in the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2026

According to many students, Section D of the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026 was the most difficult part of the paper. This section included long-answer questions that required step-by-step solutions and extensive calculations.

Students said that these questions took more time compared to other sections. As a result, managing time in the final hour of the examination became important.

What was the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam pattern 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics question paper 2026 was divided into five sections designed to assess different levels of understanding and analytical ability.

  • Section A: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
  • Section B: Very short answer questions
  • Section C: Short answer questions requiring brief calculations
  • Section D: Long answer questions with detailed solutions
  • Section E: Case-study-based questions applying concepts to real-life situations

This structure allowed the board to evaluate both conceptual clarity and problem-solving skills.

What is the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exam 2026 carries a total of 100 marks. Out of these, 80 marks are allotted for the written theory examination conducted by the board.

The remaining 20 marks come from internal assessment carried out by schools. This component generally includes periodic tests, assignments and overall academic performance during the session.

What did students say about the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2026

Students who appeared for the examination shared mixed reactions after leaving the exam centres. Many described the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper 2026 as manageable but slightly lengthy.

Some candidates said that while the multiple-choice and short-answer sections were relatively straightforward, the long-answer problems required more time to solve.

Overall, students noted that those who had prepared thoroughly and practised previous question papers would likely find the exam fair and scoring, despite the challenging nature of a few questions.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 2:14 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

QUICK LINKS