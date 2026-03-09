PSTET Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Direct Link And Exam Details Here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), along with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has released the PSTET Admit Card 2026 on March 9.

Candidates who have registered for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The PSTET 2026 examination will be conducted on March 15 across various centres in Punjab. The test will be held in offline mode using an OMR-based format.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre, as it will be required for verification before entry.

The PSTET examination determines the eligibility of candidates who wish to become teachers for primary and upper primary levels in schools across the state.

What is the PSTET exam 2026

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2026 is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to teach in schools in Punjab.

The examination is divided into two papers. Paper 1 is meant for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to be eligible for both levels are required to appear for both papers.

When will the PSTET exam 2026 be conducted

According to the official schedule, the PSTET exam 2026 will take place on March 15 at designated centres across Punjab.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode through an OMR answer sheet. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards carefully to confirm details such as exam centre, reporting time, and shift information.

What details are mentioned on the PSTET Admit Card 2026 The PSTET admit card 2026 contains important information related to the examination and the candidate. Details generally mentioned on the hall ticket include the candidate’s name and photograph, roll number, registration ID, examination centre address, exam timing, and important instructions for the test day. Candidates are advised to verify all the information carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the concerned authorities immediately before the examination date.

How to download PSTET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the PSTET hall ticket 2026: