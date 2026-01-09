LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news elon musk cbfc donald trump ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

SSC has released the tentative 2026–27 exam calendar, detailing schedules for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer and GD exams.

SSC has released the tentative 2026–27 exam calendar. (Photo: Canva)
SSC has released the tentative 2026–27 exam calendar. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 9, 2026 19:29:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, offering crucial clarity to candidates preparing for central government jobs. The calendar covers major SSC examinations including CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the commission, the SSC exams for the 2026–27 cycle are expected to begin in May 2026 and continue until March 2027, though the dates remain provisional.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: What the Schedule Includes

The newly released calendar outlines expected notification dates, application deadlines, and tentative examination periods for each recruitment test. This allows aspirants to plan their preparation strategy, revision cycles, and mock tests well in advance.

You Might Be Interested In

SSC conducts national-level recruitment exams annually to fill vacancies across central ministries, departments, and government organisations.

List of Major SSC Exams and Tentative Timelines

As per the calendar, SSC CGL and Junior Engineer exams are scheduled for May–June 2026, while CHSL will be held between July and September 2026. Exams for MTS and Havaldar are expected from September to November 2026, and GD Constable recruitment will take place between January and March 2027.

Recruitment exams for Stenographer Grade C & D, Combined Hindi Translators, and Selection Post Phase XIV are also included in the schedule.

Computer-Based Exams, Dates Subject to Change

SSC has clarified that all examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode, unless stated otherwise in individual notifications. The commission also cautioned that the calendar is tentative and may be revised due to administrative or logistical reasons.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates and avoid relying on unofficial or unverified sources.

Separate Notifications for Each SSC Exam

SSC will release separate detailed notifications for each examination, providing information on eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservations.

Aspirants are encouraged not to wait until the last date to submit applications and to complete the registration process early to avoid technical issues.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF Released

The commission activated the SSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF link on January 8, enabling candidates to download the schedule and prepare accordingly. The exact exam dates will be announced through individual exam notifications closer to the examination period.

With the calendar now available, aspirants can align their preparation more effectively for the 2026–27 SSC recruitment cycle.

ALSO READ: XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 7:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: SSCSSC exam calendar 2026-27SSC newsSSC recruitment 2026

RELATED News

Surat’s Tapti Valley International School Rings in 2026 With an Unforgettable Carnival Celebration

XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

SNAP Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Check Latest Official Updates at snaptest.org

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Here’s How To Download TGT, PGT, PRT And Non-Teaching Staff Exam Hall Ticket PDF

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Harnaaz Sandhu Light Up Opening Ceremony | WATCH

Watch: 83-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Move As He Gets Mobbed By Fans In Surat, Internet Asks, ‘Why Would You Jump On Him, Leave Him Alone’

India Sharply Responds To ‘Disturbing Pattern’ Of Attacks Against Hindus In Bangladesh By ‘Extremists,’ Highlights Troubling Trend

Why Is Former Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari Jailed In Qatar Despite Being Pardoned? Case Explained As MEA Extends ‘All Possible Consular Help’

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Knockouts: Matches, Schedule, Venues And Everything You Need To Know About The Quarter-Finals

Delhi Property Bazar Emerges as a Trusted Real Estate Hub in West Delhi Through Its Official Instagram Platform

Scam Alert: Retired Soldier From Himachal Pradesh Loses Rs 98 Lakhs To Fraudsters Who Put Him Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 15 Days

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli 25 Runs Away From Breaking Another Massive Record

Will Trump Take Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s What President ‘Jokingly’ Said Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

ISMHAA International Summit Marks a Defining Moment for India’s Mental Health Movement

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here
SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here
SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here
SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

QUICK LINKS