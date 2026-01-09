SSC Publishes 2026–27 Exam Schedule For Major Recruitment Tests, Check All Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, offering crucial clarity to candidates preparing for central government jobs. The calendar covers major SSC examinations including CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable.

According to the commission, the SSC exams for the 2026–27 cycle are expected to begin in May 2026 and continue until March 2027, though the dates remain provisional.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: What the Schedule Includes

The newly released calendar outlines expected notification dates, application deadlines, and tentative examination periods for each recruitment test. This allows aspirants to plan their preparation strategy, revision cycles, and mock tests well in advance.

SSC conducts national-level recruitment exams annually to fill vacancies across central ministries, departments, and government organisations.

List of Major SSC Exams and Tentative Timelines

As per the calendar, SSC CGL and Junior Engineer exams are scheduled for May–June 2026, while CHSL will be held between July and September 2026. Exams for MTS and Havaldar are expected from September to November 2026, and GD Constable recruitment will take place between January and March 2027.

Recruitment exams for Stenographer Grade C & D, Combined Hindi Translators, and Selection Post Phase XIV are also included in the schedule.

Computer-Based Exams, Dates Subject to Change

SSC has clarified that all examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode, unless stated otherwise in individual notifications. The commission also cautioned that the calendar is tentative and may be revised due to administrative or logistical reasons.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates and avoid relying on unofficial or unverified sources.

Separate Notifications for Each SSC Exam

SSC will release separate detailed notifications for each examination, providing information on eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, number of vacancies, and category-wise reservations.

Aspirants are encouraged not to wait until the last date to submit applications and to complete the registration process early to avoid technical issues.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF Released

The commission activated the SSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF link on January 8, enabling candidates to download the schedule and prepare accordingly. The exact exam dates will be announced through individual exam notifications closer to the examination period.

With the calendar now available, aspirants can align their preparation more effectively for the 2026–27 SSC recruitment cycle.

