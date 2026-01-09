XAT Answer Key 2026 Released At xatonline.in, How To Download And Raise Objections, All Details Inside

The wait is over! Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website, xatonline.in.

Candidates who appeared for the management entrance exam can now check and download the provisional answer key by logging in with their allotted credentials.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been opened, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answers by paying a prescribed processing fee.

XAT Answer Key 2026: All Details you must know

Candidates can access the provisional answer key only through the official XAT portal:

The answer key is available after login using XAT ID and password.

XAT Answer Key 2026: How to Download it?

Candidates can follow these simple steps below to download the XAT 2026 provisional answer key:

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the ‘XAT Answer Key 2026’ link on the homepage Enter your login credentials Click on Submit The provisional answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

XAT Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Details here

The objection window for XAT Answer Key 2026 has been activated along with the release of the provisional key.

As per the official notification, the window will remain open for 2–3 days, though exact dates have not been specified on the website.

Candidates who wish to raise objections must do so within the given timeline by paying a processing fee for each question challenged.

How to Raise Objections on XAT Answer Key 2026: A brief guide

Follow the steps below to submit objections:

Visit xatonline.in Click on the XAT Answer Key 2026 objection window link Log in using your XAT ID and password Select the question(s) you want to challenge Upload supporting documents in PDF format Pay the objection fee and submit Download and save the submitted objection form for reference

XAT 2026 Response Sheet and Exam Details

The XAT 2026 response sheet was released earlier on January 6, 2026. The exam was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The test was held in computer-based mode and consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each carrying five options with one correct answer. The paper was divided into two time-bound parts (Part 1 and Part 2), with the medium of the exam being English.

XAT Answer Key 2026: What’s Next?

After reviewing all objections, the authorities will release the final answer key, following which the XAT 2026 results are expected to be announced.

For more updates and official announcements, candidates are advised to regularly check the official XAT website at xatonline.in.

