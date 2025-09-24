SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

The Staff Selection Commission re-conducted the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam on August 29. The exam was held from 24th July to 2nd August 2025, for over 5.50 lakh candidates who were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues in the earlier attempt. SSC is now going to reconduct the SSC Phase 3 Exam on 29th August 2025, for over 55000 candidates.

Selection Post Phase 13 Notification 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officials have released the detailed notification for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam, announcing 2423 vacancies for various posts for 10th, 12th, and graduate candidates. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification PDF for full details of the exam.

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025: Overview

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025: Overview Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Selection Post Phase Phase-13/2025 Vacancies 2423 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re- Exam Date 2025 29th August 2025 (Friday) Eligibility 10th/12th/Graduates Selection Process Computer-Based Examination Salary Level 1 to 7 (Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 34800/-) Official website www.ssc.gov.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam Date 2025

SSC is going to reconduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 on 29th August 2025 for the candidates who faced the technical and operational issues. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Examination. SSC

Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam Date 2025: Admit Card

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam on 26th August 2025. Candidates can download the admit card for the re-exam through the mentioned direct link below.

