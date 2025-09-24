LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci Ladakh Protest whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

The Staff Selection Commission re-conducted the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam on  August 29. The exam was held from 24th July to 2nd August 2025, for over 5.50 lakh candidates who were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues in the earlier attempt. SSC is now going to reconduct the SSC Phase 3 Exam on 29th August 2025, for over 55000 candidates.

SSC release the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 re exam date. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SSC release the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 re exam date. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 24, 2025 15:41:28 IST

The Staff Selection Commission re-conducted the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam on  August 29. The exam was held from 24th July to 2nd August 2025, for over 5.50 lakh candidates who were affected by technical glitches and administrative issues in the earlier attempt. SSC is now going to reconduct the SSC Phase 3 Exam on 29th August 2025, for over 55000 candidates. 

Selection Post Phase 13 Notification 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officials have released the detailed notification for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam, announcing 2423 vacancies for various posts for 10th, 12th, and graduate candidates. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification PDF for full details of the exam. 

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025: Overview 

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025: Overview

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Posts

Selection Post

Phase

Phase-13/2025

Vacancies

2423

Category

Govt Jobs

Application Mode

Online

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re- Exam Date 2025

29th August 2025 (Friday)

Eligibility

10th/12th/Graduates

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination

Salary

Level 1 to 7 (Rs. 5200/- to Rs. 34800/-)

Official website

www.ssc.gov.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam Date 2025

SSC is going to reconduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 on 29th August 2025 for the candidates who faced the technical and operational issues. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Examination. SSC

Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam Date 2025: Admit Card 

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Re-Exam on 26th August 2025. Candidates can download the admit card for the re-exam through the mentioned direct link below. 

Direct Link for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025- Home | Staff Selection Commission | GoI

Tags: SSCSSC EXAMSSC phase 13 examssc re exam admit cardssc re exam admit card downloadSSC SelectionSSC Selection PostSSC Selection Post Phase 13SSC Selection Post Phase 13 ExamSSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date

RELATED News

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT Check Updated Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process & More
UPSC Syllabus 2026: Complete IAS Exam Syllabus for Prelims & Mains | Click Here for Updated PDF
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates New Premises of KingMakers IAS Academy in Chennai
Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations
KMAT 2025 Result OUT: Download Scorecard PDF Direct Link, Session 2 Application Process, Fee & More

LATEST NEWS

J-K Police busts multi-crore land compensation scam; conducts raids in Bandipora, Budgam
Craving For A ‘Sutta Break’? Here’s Why You Love Smoking But This Is What The Nicotine Buzz Is Doing To Your Brain
Leh Ladakh: Who Is Behind The Protests, What Are The Demands, And What Has Sonam Wangchuk Said
China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau
What Is The Real-Life Shah Bano Case On Which Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam’s New Movie ‘Haq’ Is Based? Check Teaser Here!
Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
Donald Trump’s UN Meltdown Triggers Panic Over His Mental Health, US President’s Niece Sounds Alarm
11th International Iconic Awards 2025 Shines with Star Power, Stellar Hosts & Iconic Performances
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check SSC Re Exam Date After Tech Failures | Check Updated Vaccancy

QUICK LINKS