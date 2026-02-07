Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And How To Apply

The Supreme Court of India (SCI), New Delhi, has released a recruitment notification for the post of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate for the 2026 cycle. A total of 90 vacancies have been announced. The online application process began on January 20, 2026, and February 7, 2026, is the last date to submit the application form.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official Supreme Court recruitment website at sci.gov.in.

How many Supreme Court Law Clerk vacancies are available?

The recruitment drive aims to fill 90 posts of Law Clerk-cum-Research Associate. Selected candidates will assist judges of the Supreme Court in legal research, case preparation, and court-related work.

What is the eligibility for Supreme Court Law Clerk posts?

Candidates must either be in the final year of their Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme or have already completed an LLB degree from a recognised university or institution.

The age limit for applicants is 20 to 32 years as of February 7, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the Supreme Court norms.

What is the application fee for the recruitment process?

All candidates, irrespective of category, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750. The fee can be paid online using a debit card, a credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet services.

What is the selection process for Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2026?

The selection process consists of multiple stages:

Part I: Written examination (objective type)

Part II: Written examination (subjective type)

Personal interview

Document verification

Medical examination

Candidates must qualify at each stage to be considered for final selection.

When will the Supreme Court Law Clerk exam be conducted?

The written examination for the Law Clerk recruitment is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2026. Admit cards will be released before the examination date on the official website.

How to apply for the Law Clerk Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official recruitment section of the Supreme Court website. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification regarding eligibility, age limit, and selection process before submitting the form.

With the application window closing today, eligible candidates are advised to complete the process without delay.

