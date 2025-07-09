LIVE TV
TNEA 2025 Admissions: Over 13,000 Additional Seats Added In Tamil Nadu As Demand For AI And Data Science Surges

TNEA 2025 Admissions: Over 13,000 Additional Seats Added In Tamil Nadu As Demand For AI And Data Science Surges

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2025 sees a sharp rise in seats, with 13,393 added due to booming demand for AI, Data Science, and Computer Science. Meanwhile, Civil and Mechanical courses see a dip. Faculty shortages raise concern as emerging tech courses dominate.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 20:14:44 IST

In a major move this academic year, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 will offer 13,393 additional seats to aspirants across the state. The increase is driven by a significant shift in student interest away from traditional engineering fields, and towards newer, technology-focused courses like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Security.

Data from the Directorate of Technical Education shows that 1,72,388 seats are available across 417 engineering colleges for the counselling process. Yet, not all colleges will be open for admissions. At least 16 institutions will not participate this year, due to reasons ranging from blacklisting to closure.

The real story, however, lies in the courses students are choosing.

AI and Data Science continue to top the preference list, with 3,544 extra seats added this year raising the total for that stream alone to 20,857 seats. Similarly, Computer Science and Engineering gained more than 2,200 additional seats, further cementing its popularity among young aspirants. While Information Technology has lost some of its earlier sheen, even it managed to add around 1,700 seats this year.

Meanwhile, specialised branches such as AI and Machine Learning and Cyber Security have been growing quietly but steadily, reflecting changing career trends and industry demand.

But this sudden spike has brought a new challenge: a shortage of trained faculty. According to career consultant R. Ashwin, colleges are struggling to keep pace with the growing demand. “This could well result in the quality of teaching going down,” he warned, pointing to an urgent need for well-qualified teachers in these emerging fields.

On the other hand, traditional or core engineering disciplines appear to be losing ground. Civil Engineering has seen a drop of 769 seats, while Mechanical Engineering has lost 558 seats this year. In fact, 22 colleges have stopped offering Civil Engineering, and 13 colleges have dropped Mechanical courses altogether a trend that has been picking up over the last few years.

These developments suggest a major shift in engineering education in Tamil Nadu one that follows global tech trends, but also raises practical concerns about maintaining academic quality and infrastructure. As TNEA 2025 counselling progresses, students will have more choices than ever, but institutions will need to adapt quickly to meet the growing demand for future-facing courses without compromising on teaching standards.

Tags: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions

