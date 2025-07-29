TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the Phase 2 seat allotment results for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test) counselling today. Candidates can check their results by logging into the official portal, tgeapcet.nic.in, through the ‘Candidates Login’ section.

Important Details

The allotment list includes candidates’ hall ticket numbers, ranks, categories, and allotted colleges and branches, helping students assess their admission status.



Results are provisional and structured based on candidate rank, filled preferences, category, and seat availability.

Important Dates for Phase 2

Candidates allotted seats in this phase must complete the following steps:

Online self-reporting and tuition fee payment: July 30 to August 1, 2025



Physical reporting at allotted colleges: July 31 to August 2, 2025



Colleges to update joining details: By August 3, 2025

Failure to complete any of these steps may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Next Rounds Info

Candidates who missed the first and second phases can still participate in future allotment rounds:

Online registration and fee submission: August 5, 2025



Certificate verification: August 6, 2025



Option exercise and freezing window: August 6-7, 2025



Final allotment announcement and subsequent reporting: On or before August 10, with reporting scheduled August 11-13, 2025

Verification Documents

Students reporting in person must bring original and photocopies of:

TS EAMCET 2025 rank card & hall ticket



Aadhaar card



Class 10 and 12 mark sheets



Transfer Certificate (TC), caste certificate if applicable



Income certificate for fee reimbursement purposes

The release of Phase 2 results marks a critical milestone in the TS EAMCET counselling process, empowering engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and medical aspirants with clarity on their admission prospects. TSCHE urges candidates to act promptly, adhere strictly to the timelines, and ensure all procedures are duly completed to secure their seats in time.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur director raises alarm over AI-driven cheating