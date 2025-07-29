LIVE TV
Home > Education > TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced

TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced

The TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment results have been released at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates must self-report and pay fees by August 1, with college reporting by August 2. Further rounds are scheduled for students yet to secure admission.

[Image Credit- NewsX] Candidates can check their results by logging into the official portal, tgeapcet.nic.in, through the ‘Candidates Login’ section.
[Image Credit- NewsX] Candidates can check their results by logging into the official portal, tgeapcet.nic.in, through the 'Candidates Login' section.

Published: July 29, 2025 20:53:00 IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the Phase 2 seat allotment results for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test) counselling today. Candidates can check their results by logging into the official portal, tgeapcet.nic.in, through the ‘Candidates Login’ section.

Important Details

  • The allotment list includes candidates’ hall ticket numbers, ranks, categories, and allotted colleges and branches, helping students assess their admission status.

  • Results are provisional and structured based on candidate rank, filled preferences, category, and seat availability.

 Important Dates for Phase 2

Candidates allotted seats in this phase must complete the following steps:

  • Online self-reporting and tuition fee payment: July 30 to August 1, 2025

  • Physical reporting at allotted colleges: July 31 to August 2, 2025

  • Colleges to update joining details: By August 3, 2025 

Failure to complete any of these steps may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Next Rounds Info

Candidates who missed the first and second phases can still participate in future allotment rounds:

  • Online registration and fee submission: August 5, 2025

  • Certificate verification: August 6, 2025

  • Option exercise and freezing window: August 6-7, 2025

  • Final allotment announcement and subsequent reporting: On or before August 10, with reporting scheduled August 11-13, 2025

 Verification Documents

Students reporting in person must bring original and photocopies of:

  • TS EAMCET 2025 rank card & hall ticket

  • Aadhaar card

  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

  • Transfer Certificate (TC), caste certificate if applicable

  • Income certificate for fee reimbursement purposes

The release of Phase 2 results marks a critical milestone in the TS EAMCET counselling process, empowering engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and medical aspirants with clarity on their admission prospects. TSCHE urges candidates to act promptly, adhere strictly to the timelines, and ensure all procedures are duly completed to secure their seats in time.














