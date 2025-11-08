UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

The online application process for UGC NET December 2025 session has been officially closed by the National Testing Agency. As per the scheduled timeline, the registration window was open till 11:50 pm on November 7, 2025. Now, the application correction window will commence soon at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in and candidates will be allowed to make necessary edits.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination is going to be conducted in multi-day, computer-based test CBT mode. The dates are scheduled from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The detailed subject-wise schedule shall be released by NTA sometime later.

The online registration for this session began on October 7, 2025. Candidates who applied within the stipulated time will be given an opportunity to modify specified details once the correction facility is activated.

How to Edit UGC NET December 2025 Application Form

Once the correction window opens, candidates can update their applications by following the given steps:

Go to Official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Log in by using your application number and password.

Click on the Application Correction link.

Read the guidelines and check the ‘I Agree’ checkbox

Edit the required fields and submit changes.

Review corrections and confirm by checking the required boxes

Pay an additional fee, if any

Click Final Submit

Download and print the revised confirmation page

Fields Allowed For Correction

The following information can be updated for a candidate:

Personal information

Exam centre preference

Academic Information

Uploaded photograph and signature

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Pattern Highlights

Particulars Paper 1 Paper 2, the mode of exam will be online. Duration is 180 minutes. Only MCQ type questions will be there for exam.

Each correct answer will carry+2 marks. There is no negative marking. The question paper will be provided both in English and Hindi. Candidates should keep checking the official UGC NET website for the latest updates in regard to the application correction window and exam schedule.

