UP Scholarship Status 2026: Direct Link to Check Application Status at scholarship.up.gov.in | Check Important Date, Official Updates

UP Scholarship Status 2026: The Uttar Pradesh government offers scholarships to help students continue their education. Students from the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and various minority communities are eligible to apply under this scheme.

Those who have already submitted their UP Scholarship applications can check their UP Scholarship Status 2026 online through the official portal scholarship.up.gov.in. The website provides an application login section where students can track their application and payment status.

How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026?

Students can follow the mentioned step below to check UP Scholarship Status 2026:

Visit the official website scholarship.up.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Status” tab

Choose the relevant academic year (2025-2026)

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on search

Direct link to check UP Scholarship Status 2026- Click Here

How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026 Using Registration Number

Students can also check their scholarship application status using the registration number provided during the application process.

Visit the official website

Find and click on “UP Scholarship Status 2026” or “Check Status 2026”

Enter your registration number

Select 2026 as the academic year

Click on Submit or check status

How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026 Through Mobile

Students can also track their UP Scholarship Status easily through their mobile phones using the UMANG app.

Open the UMANG app on your smartphone

Search for UP Scholarships or PFMS in the app

Enter the required details to view the scholarship status

UP Scholarship Status 2026: Important Dates

Event Start Date End Date Preparation of master data by the educational institution July 07, 2025 January 02, 2026 Verification of fees by the University July 08, 2025 January 09, 2026 Master Data Verification July 09, 2025 January 15, 2026 Marking of private educational institutions registered on the NSP portal for minority communities July 10, 2025 February 22, 2026 Registration / Online Application by Student July 10, 2025 January 14, 2026 Final printout by the student July 12, 2025 January 17, 2026 Submission of hard copy with attachments to the educational institution July 02, 2025 January 21, 2026 Online verification & forwarding by educational institutions (Initial Step) July 11, 2025 December 10, 2025 Verification of genuine students & blocking of ineligible ones by University/Affiliating Agency (Phase 1) December 11, 2025 December 22, 2025 Scrutiny by NIC (First Phase) December 11, 2025 December 26, 2025 Locking of pure data by District Committee (First Phase) December 26, 2025 January 10, 2026 Demand Creation (Phase 1) — January 15, 2026 Transfer of Funds (Phase 1) — January 24, 2026 Online verification & forwarding by educational institutions (Second Step) December 11, 2025 January 27, 2026 Verification of genuine students & blocking of ineligible ones by the University January 28, 2026 February 07, 2026 Scrutiny by NIC (Phase II) January 28, 2026 February 09, 2026 Correction Window February 10, 2026 February 13, 2026 Students submit corrected application to institution — February 18, 2026 Re-scrutiny by NIC February 19, 2026 February 27, 2026 Locking of pure data by District Committee (Phase II) — March 10, 2026 Demand Creation (Phase II) — March 13, 2026 Transfer of Funds (Phase II) — March 18, 2026