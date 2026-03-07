UP Scholarship Status 2026: Direct Link to Check Application Status at scholarship.up.gov.in | Check Important Date, Official Updates

UP Scholarship Status 2026: The Uttar Pradesh government offers scholarships to help students continue their education. Students from the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and various minority communities are eligible to apply under this scheme.
Those who have already submitted their UP Scholarship applications can check their UP Scholarship Status 2026 online through the official portal scholarship.up.gov.in. The website provides an application login section where students can track their application and payment status.
How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026?
Students can follow the mentioned step below to check UP Scholarship Status 2026:
- Visit the official website scholarship.up.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Status” tab
- Choose the relevant academic year (2025-2026)
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Click on search
How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026 Using Registration Number
Students can also check their scholarship application status using the registration number provided during the application process.
Visit the official website
- Find and click on “UP Scholarship Status 2026” or “Check Status 2026”
- Enter your registration number
- Select 2026 as the academic year
- Click on Submit or check status
How to Check UP Scholarship Status 2026 Through Mobile
Students can also track their UP Scholarship Status easily through their mobile phones using the UMANG app.
- Open the UMANG app on your smartphone
- Search for UP Scholarships or PFMS in the app
- Enter the required details to view the scholarship status
UP Scholarship Status 2026: Important Dates
|Event
|Start Date
|End Date
|Preparation of master data by the educational institution
|July 07, 2025
|January 02, 2026
|Verification of fees by the University
|July 08, 2025
|January 09, 2026
|Master Data Verification
|July 09, 2025
|January 15, 2026
|Marking of private educational institutions registered on the NSP portal for minority communities
|July 10, 2025
|February 22, 2026
|Registration / Online Application by Student
|July 10, 2025
|January 14, 2026
|Final printout by the student
|July 12, 2025
|January 17, 2026
|Submission of hard copy with attachments to the educational institution
|July 02, 2025
|January 21, 2026
|Online verification & forwarding by educational institutions (Initial Step)
|July 11, 2025
|December 10, 2025
|Verification of genuine students & blocking of ineligible ones by University/Affiliating Agency (Phase 1)
|December 11, 2025
|December 22, 2025
|Scrutiny by NIC (First Phase)
|December 11, 2025
|December 26, 2025
|Locking of pure data by District Committee (First Phase)
|December 26, 2025
|January 10, 2026
|Demand Creation (Phase 1)
|—
|January 15, 2026
|Transfer of Funds (Phase 1)
|—
|January 24, 2026
|Online verification & forwarding by educational institutions (Second Step)
|December 11, 2025
|January 27, 2026
|Verification of genuine students & blocking of ineligible ones by the University
|January 28, 2026
|February 07, 2026
|Scrutiny by NIC (Phase II)
|January 28, 2026
|February 09, 2026
|Correction Window
|February 10, 2026
|February 13, 2026
|Students submit corrected application to institution
|—
|February 18, 2026
|Re-scrutiny by NIC
|February 19, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|Locking of pure data by District Committee (Phase II)
|—
|March 10, 2026
|Demand Creation (Phase II)
|—
|March 13, 2026
|Transfer of Funds (Phase II)
|—
|March 18, 2026
