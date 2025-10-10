LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 Exam can now check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the examination. Check Latest Updates on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 below.

UPSC releases CDS 2 Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 10, 2025 01:06:50 IST

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Check Latest Official Updates on CDS 2 Result, Merit List & Marking Scheme

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CDS 2 2025 Exam can now check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates who have successfully cleared the examination. Check Latest Updates on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 below. 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 OUT: Updates 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 has been released for the exam successfully conducted on 14th September 2025. UPSC aims to recruit candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). Shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage, which is the SSB Interview and medical examination. 

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Overview 

Parameter

Details

Exam Name

Combined Defence Services Examination 2 (CDS 2)

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CDS 2 Exam Date

14th September 2025

CDS 2 Result Date

9th October 2025

Mode of Result

PDF Format (Roll Numbers of Qualified Candidates)

Vacancies

457

Next Stage

SSB Interview

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

How to Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025?

Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 2 Result by following the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

  • Now navigate to the “What’s New” section.

  • Click on the link titled “Written Result – CDS Examination (II), 2025”.

  • Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

  • If your roll number appears, you’ve qualified for the next round

Direct Link to Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Click Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 Updates: Marking Scheme 

Specifications 

English 

GK 

Mathematics 

Maximum marks

100

100

100

Marks for the correct answer

+1 mark for each correct option

+1 mark for each correct option

+1 mark for each correct option

Negative marking

-0.33 marks for each wrong answer

-0.33 marks for each wrong answer

-0.33 marks for each wrong answer
First published on: Oct 10, 2025 1:06 AM IST
QUICK LINKS