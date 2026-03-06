UPSC CSE Result 2025 Out: Meet Dr Anuj Agnihotri From Jodhpur Who Secured AIR 1 Through Discipline And Hard Work; Check Top 10 Rankers List

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the highly competitive Civil Services Examination 2025 on March 6, 2026. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central Group A and B services.

This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, topping one of India’s toughest examinations through a journey defined by discipline, dedication, and consistent hard work.

Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC CSE 2025 With AIR 1

According to the merit list released by UPSC, Anuj Agnihotri, roll number 1131589, secured Rank 1 in the Civil Services Examination 2025.

Originally from Rahata village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Agnihotri has a medical background. He completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023, one of India’s premier medical institutions.

Before securing the top rank in UPSC, he was already serving in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), a Group B gazetted service responsible for administrative governance in Delhi and Union Territories.

His achievement highlights how discipline, structured preparation, and perseverance can lead to success in the country’s most competitive examination.

A Journey Marked by Discipline and Hard Work

The path to securing AIR 1 in UPSC is often marked by years of preparation and strong mental resilience. Agnihotri’s journey reflects this dedication.

The Civil Services Examination tests candidates across three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Personality Test (Interview)

The written mains exam was held in August 2025, followed by personality tests conducted between December 2025 and February 2026. Candidates’ final ranking is determined by a combined score of 1750 marks from the mains examination and 275 marks from the interview.

Standing first among thousands of aspirants nationwide demonstrates Agnihotri’s exceptional academic performance and analytical ability.

UPSC CSE 2025: Top 10 Rankers List

The UPSC merit list includes candidates from diverse academic and regional backgrounds. Here are the top 10 rank holders of UPSC CSE 2025:

Rank Roll Number Name 1 1131589 Anuj Agnihotri 2 4000040 Rajeshwari Suve M 3 3512521 Akansh Dhull 4 0834732 Raghav Jhunjhunwala 5 0409847 Ishan Bhatnagar 6 6410067 Zinnia Aurora 7 0818306 A R Rajah Mohaideen 8 0843487 Pakshal Secretry 9 0831647 Astha Jain 10 1523945 Ujjwal Priyank

Vacancies and Selection Details

For the 2025 recruitment cycle, the government reported 1,087 vacancies across various services. These include:

180 vacancies in IAS

55 vacancies in IFS

150 vacancies in IPS

Remaining posts in Group A and Group B central services

The vacancy list also includes 42 posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

UPSC has also maintained a reserve list of 258 candidates in accordance with examination rules.

Reservation and Provisional Recommendations

UPSC clarified that reservation claims under EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD categories made by recommended candidates will be subject to final verification by relevant authorities.

The commission also noted that:

348 candidates’ recommendations are provisional

Results of two candidates have been withheld

Final appointments will depend on the exact number of vacancies reported by the government for each service.

When Will UPSC Release Individual Marks?

UPSC stated that individual marks of candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days of the result declaration.

Candidates can check the result and further updates on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

Anuj Agnihotri’s success story from a medical graduate at AIIMS Jodhpur to UPSC CSE 2025 topper is expected to inspire thousands of civil service aspirants across the country.

His journey shows that discipline, consistency, and determination remain the key ingredients for success in the Civil Services Examination.

