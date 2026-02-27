LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the Lekhpal Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result.

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result
UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 27, 2026 15:53:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the Lekhpal Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their roll number-wise result and scorecard on the commission’s official website.

The result has been announced under Advertisement No. 02-Examination/2025 for the Lekhpal Main Examination. Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks have also been published.

You Might Be Interested In

How Many Candidates Have Qualified in UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025

As per the official data released by the commission, 3,66,712 candidates have been shortlisted for the Lekhpal Main Examination.

The shortlisting has been done in accordance with the rule of calling candidates 15 times the number of advertised vacancies, including those who secured equal cut-off marks in their respective categories.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,994 Revenue Lekhpal posts under the Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

How Was the UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Prepared

UPSSSC has clarified that the PET 2025 result has been compiled solely based on normalized scores to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts.

Candidates who obtained either actual (absolute) marks or normalized marks were considered during the evaluation process. Wherever both scores were available, the higher score was taken into account. This method was adopted to maintain uniformity and transparency in the selection process.

How to Check UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2025 Online

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in
  • Click on the PET 2025 Lekhpal result link on the homepage
  • Enter the required login details
  • View the result and cut-off marks
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.

When Will the UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam Be Held

The commission has stated that the date of the Lekhpal Main Examination will be announced separately through an official notice. The PET score is mandatory for appearing in the main examination and will be used for further stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSSSC website for updates related to the Lekhpal Main Exam schedule and instructions.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, AI Exam 2026 Analysis: Student Reactions, Difficulty Level

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: UPSSSCUPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 resultUPSSSC Lekhpal resultUPSSSC pet resultUPSSSC PET result link

RELATED News

MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Madras University UG, PG Result 2026: How And Where To Download Marksheet

Banasthali Vidyapith UG, PG Result 2026 Out: Check And Download Scorecards Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF From sbi.bank.in

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, AI Exam 2026 Analysis: Student Reactions, Difficulty Level

LATEST NEWS

Technico Industries appoints Amit Pandey as CEO

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 2- 9: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Number And Angel Message

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League in India

‘Kitni Property Hai..’ 60-Year-Old Hakim’s Marriage To 26-Year-Old Woman In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi Triggers Meme Fest After Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral | Watch

Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? TVK Chief And Actor Vijay’s Wife Files For Divorce Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, Accuses Him Of Infidelity

India’s Real Estate Enters a Structural Growth Phase: Ashish Joshi on Institutional Depth and Governance-Led Investing

What’s Next In The Pakistan-Afghanistan War? China Steps In To Mediate As Cross-Border Attacks Intensify, All You Need To Know

Planning A Peaceful Holi For 2026? Skip These High-Energy Hotspots As Holi Gets Too Intense Here

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Full Match Card, India Start Time And Live Streaming Details

OnePlus 15T To Debut Soon: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera, Check All Details And Launch Date

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here
UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here
UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here
UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

QUICK LINKS