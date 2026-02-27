UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Out: Check Roll Number-Wise Scorecard Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the Lekhpal Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their roll number-wise result and scorecard on the commission’s official website.

The result has been announced under Advertisement No. 02-Examination/2025 for the Lekhpal Main Examination. Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks have also been published.

How Many Candidates Have Qualified in UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025

As per the official data released by the commission, 3,66,712 candidates have been shortlisted for the Lekhpal Main Examination.

The shortlisting has been done in accordance with the rule of calling candidates 15 times the number of advertised vacancies, including those who secured equal cut-off marks in their respective categories.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,994 Revenue Lekhpal posts under the Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

How Was the UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Prepared

UPSSSC has clarified that the PET 2025 result has been compiled solely based on normalized scores to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts.

Candidates who obtained either actual (absolute) marks or normalized marks were considered during the evaluation process. Wherever both scores were available, the higher score was taken into account. This method was adopted to maintain uniformity and transparency in the selection process.

How to Check UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2025 Online

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

Click on the PET 2025 Lekhpal result link on the homepage

Enter the required login details

View the result and cut-off marks

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.

When Will the UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam Be Held

The commission has stated that the date of the Lekhpal Main Examination will be announced separately through an official notice. The PET score is mandatory for appearing in the main examination and will be used for further stages of the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSSSC website for updates related to the Lekhpal Main Exam schedule and instructions.

