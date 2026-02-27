CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, AI Exam 2026 Analysis: Student Reactions, Difficulty Level

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 Computer Applications, Information Technology (IT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) examinations on February 27, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across the country.

The exams were held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and followed the latest CBSE syllabus and assessment framework prescribed for skill-based subjects.

These papers form an important part of the Class 10 board examinations, assessing students’ understanding of digital concepts, practical application, and foundational computing skills.

How was the overall difficulty level of the paper

Based on feedback from students and subject teachers, the overall difficulty level of the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, and AI papers was rated as easy to moderate.

Most students said the questions were familiar and directly drawn from the syllabus, making the paper manageable for those who had prepared consistently.

Several candidates noted that there were no unexpected or confusing questions, and the paper allowed sufficient time for revision after completion.

What was the exam pattern and section-wise structure

The question paper followed the standard CBSE structure for skill subjects and was divided into multiple sections to test different competencies:

Objective-type questions assessed basic knowledge and understanding

Very short answer questions focused on definitions and key concepts

Short answer questions required brief explanations

Application-based or case-study questions tested practical understanding

Teachers said the paper maintained a good balance between theory and application, in line with CBSE’s emphasis on skill-based learning.

What do students and teachers say after the exam

Initial reactions from students suggest that the exam was largely NCERT-based, benefiting those who relied on textbooks and sample papers.

Many students described Computer Applications and IT/AI as scoring subjects, especially for candidates aiming to improve their overall board results.

The paper tested clarity of concepts rather than rote memorisation and remained accessible to average and well-prepared students alike.

When will the question paper and answer key be available

The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications, IT, and AI question papers are expected to be available online shortly for reference. CBSE does not release official answer keys for Class 10 board exams; however, unofficial answer keys may circulate online after the exam.

Students can use these unofficial solutions to assess their performance until the final results are announced.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 will conclude in March, after which answer sheet evaluation will begin. Students are advised to rely only on official CBSE notifications for updates related to results and further announcements.

