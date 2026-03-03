VTU Results 2026 Out for December–January Exams; Direct Link to Download Here

Visvesvaraya Technological University has announced the results of the December 2025 and January 2026 examinations. The results were published on March 3, 2026, and are now available on the university’s official results portal.

The declaration covers multiple Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes offered under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Students who appeared for the semester examinations can now access their scorecards online using their University Seat Number.

When were the VTU December–January exam results declared

VTU released the December 2025 and January 2026 examination results on March 3, 2026. The results include courses such as B.E., B.Plan, B.Arch, and B.Sc (Hons), among others, conducted under the CBCS pattern.

The university has uploaded the results in digital format, allowing students to check their marks without visiting their respective colleges.

How to check VTU Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to access their VTU semester results:

Go to the official VTU results portal.

Click on the link for your respective course (such as B.E., B.Plan, B.Arch or B.Sc Hons).

Enter your University Seat Number in the designated field.

Submit the details to access your result.

Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details mentioned on the mark statement, including name, subject codes and marks obtained.

What to do after downloading the VTU scorecard

After downloading the result, students should verify the accuracy of the information provided. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately inform their respective college examination cell or contact the university authorities for clarification.

VTU has also indicated that details regarding revaluation applications and photocopies of answer scripts will be announced shortly. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation as per the schedule that will be notified separately.

Students are advised to keep checking the official VTU website for updates related to revaluation dates and further result-related notifications.

Also Read: WBSSC Group D 2026 Admit Card Out; Check Exam Date, And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here