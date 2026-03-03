WBSSC Group D 2026 Admit Card Out; Check Exam Date, And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

The West Bengal School Service Commission has released the WBSSC Group D Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2026, in a single shift at various centres across the state.

Candidates who have registered for the Group D recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official WBSSC website. Entry to the examination hall will be strictly permitted only with a valid admit card and photo identification proof.

When is the WBSSC Group D exam 2026

The WBSSC Group D written examination will take place on March 8, 2026. The test will be conducted in one shift across designated examination centres.

Applicants are advised to carefully check their exam centre details, reporting time, and other instructions mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Where to download WBSSC Group D Admit Card 2026

The commission has activated the admit card download link on its official website. Candidates must log in to the portal using their registered credentials to access the hall ticket.

The admit card contains key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, date, timing, and important exam-day guidelines. Any discrepancy should be reported to the commission immediately.

How to download WBSSC Group D hall ticket

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official WBSSC website.

Click on the Log in section and select 1st SLST (NTS) 2025.

Enter Candidate ID, Mobile Number, and Password.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the exam day.

It is recommended to keep multiple copies of the admit card for safety.

What documents are required on exam day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the WBSSC Group D Admit Card 2026 along with a valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence.

Failure to present either the admit card or valid ID proof may result in denial of entry to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to reach the venue well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

For further updates regarding the recruitment process, applicants should regularly check the official WBSSC website.