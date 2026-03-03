LIVE TV
Home > Education > Agniveer Vayu Application Reopened By IAF; Know Eligibility, Age Limit, And Last Date To Apply

Agniveer Vayu Application Reopened By IAF; Know Eligibility, Age Limit, And Last Date To Apply

The Indian Air Force has reopened the online application window for Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath scheme.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 3, 2026 17:01:34 IST

The Indian Air Force has once again opened the online application window for Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath scheme.

The revised registration link became active on March 3, 2026, allowing candidates who missed the earlier deadline to submit their applications.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official recruitment portal. The last date to submit the application form is March 10, 2026.

What are the important IAF Agniveer Vayu 2026 dates

As per the official update, the reopened application window started on March 3, 2026. The registration process will close on March 10, 2026.

Candidates must complete the entire process, including filling in details, uploading documents, and paying the examination fee, within this deadline. Applications submitted after the closing date will not be considered.

What is the Agniveer Vayu eligibility and age limit

Applicants must carefully check the eligibility criteria before applying. The minimum age required is 17.5 years, while the maximum age limit is 22 years as per the notification.

Candidates must ensure their date of birth falls within the prescribed range. Any applicable age relaxation will be provided according to government norms. Detailed educational qualifications and subject requirements are mentioned in the official notification on the recruitment portal.

How to apply for IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2027

To apply, candidates need to visit the official Indian Air Force recruitment website and complete the online registration process using a valid email ID and mobile number.

After registration, applicants must fill in personal and academic details, upload scanned copies of required documents such as a photograph and signature, and pay the examination fee through online payment modes. It is advisable to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

What is the Agniveer Vayu selection process

The selection process includes an online examination, followed by physical fitness tests, document verification, and a medical examination. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus are available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the recruitment portal for updates regarding the exam date, admit card release, and further instructions.

What is IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027

The Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 recruitment is being conducted to select candidates for the Agniveer Vayu post in the Indian Air Force. The recruitment falls under the Agnipath scheme, which allows youth to serve in the armed forces for a fixed tenure.

The application process is strictly online. The Indian Air Force has clarified that no offline applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 5:01 PM IST
