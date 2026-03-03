UPSC CSE 2025 Final Merit List To Be Released on this Date; Here’s How to Check the Result

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the UPSC CSE 2025 final result soon, likely in the first or second week of March 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the personality test round are now awaiting the release of the final merit list on the official website.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually to recruit officers for the country’s top administrative services, including the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

When will the UPSC CSE 2025 final result be declared

The UPSC CSE 2025 final result is likely to be announced this week. The personality tests concluded in the last week of February 2026 at the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi.

Typically, the commission takes a few days after the interviews to compile marks from the written examination and the personality test before preparing the final merit list. Once released, the result will be available in PDF format on the official UPSC website.

What will the UPSC CSE 2025 merit list include

The final merit list will contain the names and roll numbers of candidates recommended for appointment to various civil services. The ranking is based on the combined marks obtained in the Mains examination and the personality test.

The interview round carries 275 marks. Candidates who clear all three stages, Preliminary, Mains, and Interview, are considered for final selection.

Which services will selected candidates join

Candidates recommended in the UPSC CSE 2025 final result will be allotted services based on their rank, preferences, and category.

These include the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Revenue Service, and other Group A and Group B central services.

Service allocation is carried out after the declaration of the final result and verification of documents.

How to check UPSC CSE 2025 final result

Once declared, candidates can follow these steps to check the UPSC Civil Services final result:

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the link for “UPSC CSE 2025 Final Result” on the homepage.

Open the PDF file containing the merit list.

Search for your roll number in the document.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid confusion while checking the result. Further instructions regarding service allocation and next steps will be provided by the commission after the result announcement.

