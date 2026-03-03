OSSC CHSL 2026 Notification Out for 124 Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Selection Process, And How To Apply Online

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has issued the OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 notification for specialist Group B and Group C posts under the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) examination.

The notification was released on March 2, 2026, and the online application process will begin on March 6, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the official website within the prescribed schedule.

A total of 124 vacancies have been announced across multiple departments of the Odisha government.

What is OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026

The OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 drive aims to fill Group B and Group C posts through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Recruitment Examination. The recruitment is being conducted for posts such as Amin, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, and Junior Forensic Attendant.

Candidates seeking government jobs in Odisha after Class 12 can apply, subject to meeting the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

What are the important OSSC CHSL 2026 dates

As per the schedule, online registration will commence on March 6, 2026. The last date to apply online is April 5, 2026. Applicants will also get a limited window to make corrections to their submitted forms, as specified by the commission.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

What are the OSSC CHSL 2026 vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 124 posts, including Amin under the Water Resources Department, Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, and Junior Forensic Attendant positions across various departments.

Reservation for various categories, including women candidates, will be applicable as per Odisha government norms. Detailed category-wise vacancy distribution is available in the official notification.

What is the OSSC CHSL 2026 eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board. They should have basic computer knowledge. For Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant, candidates must have completed +2 Science or +2 Vocational in Fisheries. For Junior Forensic Attendant, +2 Science is mandatory.

The minimum age limit is 21 years, and the maximum age limit is 42 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per state rules.

What is the OSSC CHSL 2026 selection process, and how to apply

The selection process includes a Preliminary Examination, a Main Written Examination, and Document Verification. The preliminary exam will be objective in nature.

To apply, candidates must visit the official OSSC website, complete the registration process, fill in the required details, upload documents, and submit the form before April 5, 2026. Applicants should retain a copy of the submitted application for future reference.