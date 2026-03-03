LIVE TV
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Psychology board examination on March 5, 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 3, 2026 14:55:05 IST

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Psychology board examination on March 5, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

With only a few days left, students are focusing on revision and practice to improve their performance in the final paper.

The official CBSE Class 12 Psychology sample question paper for the 2025–26 academic session is available on the board’s website. It is designed to help students understand the exam format, types of questions, and marking scheme.

What is the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam pattern 2026

The Class 12 Psychology theory paper carries 70 marks. As per the prescribed blueprint, 50 percent of the questions (35 marks) are based on remembering and understanding concepts.

Questions that test application skills account for 35 percent (25 marks). These require students to apply concepts, theories, and principles to new situations.

The remaining 15 percent (10 marks) focuses on analytical and evaluative skills. These questions may involve case-based scenarios, interpretation of information, drawing inferences, and presenting reasoned arguments.

Understanding this distribution can help students prioritise preparation according to weightage.

How to revise the CBSE Class 12 Psychology syllabus effectively

In the final phase of preparation, revision should be structured and focused. Students should strengthen their preparation by solving previous years’ question papers and official sample papers, focusing on application-based and case-study questions, revising key definitions, theories, and conceptual differences, preparing concise notes for quick revision, and practising clear, point-wise answer writing to improve presentation and accuracy.

Special attention should be given to psychological disorders, therapies, and important theorists, as these areas often carry significant weightage.

Where to download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2026

Students can download the official sample question paper and marking scheme from the CBSE academic portal. The board released the sample papers for the 2025–26 session on July 30, 2025.

The sample paper provides clarity on the structure of the theory exam, the distribution of marks, and the expected level of difficulty. Practising it under timed conditions can help students assess their preparation level.

What instructions should students follow on exam day

Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre and reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the reporting time. Reading the question paper carefully and managing time efficiently will be crucial for scoring well.

With systematic revision and consistent practice, students can approach the CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam 2026 with confidence.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:55 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Board Exam 2026: Check Sample Question Paper, Syllabus, And Exam Pattern

