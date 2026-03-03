LIVE TV
NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is set to release the theory exam date sheet for the April 2026 public examinations.

NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2026
NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 3, 2026 14:20:35 IST

NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to release the theory exam date sheet for the April 2026 public examinations shortly.

The timetable will be issued for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) learners registered for the March–April 2026 session.

While the written exam schedule is awaited, NIOS has already announced the practical examination dates.

When will the NIOS theory exam date sheet 2026 be released

As per past trends, NIOS generally publishes the theory exam date sheet in March, a few weeks before the commencement of written papers. The April 2026 theory examinations are expected to begin in early April and may continue till May.

Once released, the complete subject-wise schedule will be available in PDF format on the official website, nios.ac.in. The document will mention exam dates, subject codes, exam timings, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates.

Students are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates and download the date sheet immediately after it is published.

What are the NIOS practical exam dates 2026

The practical exam date sheet for the April 2026 session has already been issued. According to the official notification, practical examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2026.

Learners must appear for practical exams at their allotted study or examination centres. The specific date and time for each subject will be communicated by the respective study centre in line with the official schedule.

Students are advised to confirm the reporting time and required materials with their centres in advance.

How to download the NIOS theory date sheet 2026

After the release, candidates can access the theory timetable by following these steps:

  • Visit the official NIOS website at nios.ac.in
  • Navigate to the “Public Examination” or latest notification section
  • Click on the link for “Theory Examination Date Sheet – April 2026.
  • Open the PDF and check the subject-wise schedule
  • Download and save the file for reference

Taking a printout of the date sheet and marking exam dates clearly can help in better preparation planning.

What instructions should NIOS candidates follow

Students must carry a valid admit card on all theory exam days. The admit card for the April 2026 session will be released separately before the examinations begin.

Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and follow all guidelines issued by NIOS. For further clarification, learners can contact their study centres or monitor the official website for updates.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:20 PM IST
NIOS 2026 Theory Exam Date Sheet to Be Released at nios.ac.in; Check Exam Dates And Important Details Here

