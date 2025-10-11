LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > Education > WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on the official website today, on 1st October 2025. Candidates who have registered for 464 Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed} post can download the admit card through the official website www.prb.wb.gov.in using registration number/roll number, Date of Birth, and password.

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 11, 2025 15:01:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on the official website today, on 1st October 2025. Candidates who have registered for 464 Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed} post can download the admit card through the official website www.prb.wb.gov.in using registration number/roll number, Date of Birth, and password. 

WBP SI Admit Card

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 includes important details such as exam date, time, exam centre, instructions regarding the exam, and more. WB Preliminary examination is going to be held on 12th October 2025 for the Sub-Inspector post in West Bengal Police- 2024. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further information. 

Direct Link to download WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: Click Here

WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Overview 

Particulars 

Overview

Organization

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post

Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed]

Vacancies

464

Mode of Admit Card

Online

Admit Card Release Date

28th September 2025 

WBP SI Exam Date 2025

12th October 2025

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

 Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

 Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Combined Competitive

Examination

Personality Test

Negative Marking

1/4th 

Official Website

www.prb.wb.gov.in 

How to Download West Bengal Police SI Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website. 

  • Click on “WBP SI 2025 Admit Card” on the home page. 

  • Enter the login details like registration number/user ID and password. 

  • Click on submit 

  • Download the admit card and print it out for future use. 

WBP SI Exam 2025: Prohibited Items 

Candidates must not carry the following items to the exam centre of the WBP SI Exam 2025. 

  • Mobile Phone 

  • Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices 

  • Portable Scanners 

  • Digital wrist watches, including smart watches 

  • Calculator 

  • Any other cheating materials 

WB SI Exam Pattern 2025 

WB SI Exam 2025 consists of 100 questions with a negative marking of ¼ mark for every wrong answer. 

  • Type of Question: Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions 

  • Subjects: Arithmetic, General Studies, Logical and Analytical Reasoning 

  • Total Questions: 100

  • Total Marks: 200 

  • Marking Scheme: 2 marks for each correct answer

  • Negative Marking: ¼ marks for each incorrect answer

  • Time Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 3:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: wbpwbp siWBP SI Admit CardWBP SI Admit Card 2025WBP SI Admit Card downloadWBP SI Admit Card linkWBP SI examWBP SI exam carry itemWBP SI exam centreWBP SI exam dateWBP SI exam patternWBP SI items to carry in exam hallWBP SI marking schemeWBP SI previous question paperWBP SI total vacancy

RELATED News

Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date
K J Somaiya Institute of Management organises International MSME Conference 2025 in collaboration with INDAM
SLPRB Assam Police Grade 4 Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PST & TPT Result, SLPRB Assam Constable Result 2025
ADRE Final Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assam Grade 3 Result & Marks | Latest Official Updates

LATEST NEWS

This Diwali, Delhi-NCR To Go With ‘Green Crackers’? What Are They, Check Risks And Concerns Involved
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
BRIEF-Theon Says Co. Plans To Acquire 9.8% Stake In Exosens
Not Paris, Not Goa: The Real Hotspots Are India’s Hidden Hill Cafés
MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots
Travel Light: Minimalist Backpacking with Only 10 Items
Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit
ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
ChatGPT Becomes Your AI Shopping Assistant With UPI Payments As NPCI And Razorpay Team Up With OpenAI
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

QUICK LINKS