WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link

WBP SI Admit Card: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently released the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on the official website today, on 1st October 2025. Candidates who have registered for 464 Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed} post can download the admit card through the official website www.prb.wb.gov.in using registration number/roll number, Date of Birth, and password.

WBP SI Admit Card

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 includes important details such as exam date, time, exam centre, instructions regarding the exam, and more. WB Preliminary examination is going to be held on 12th October 2025 for the Sub-Inspector post in West Bengal Police- 2024. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further information.

WBP SI Admit Card 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Sub Inspector (SI) [ArmedUnarmed] Vacancies 464 Mode of Admit Card Online Admit Card Release Date 28th September 2025 WBP SI Exam Date 2025 12th October 2025 Selection Process Prelims Exam Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Combined Competitive Examination Personality Test Negative Marking 1/4th Official Website www.prb.wb.gov.in

How to Download West Bengal Police SI Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website.

Click on “WBP SI 2025 Admit Card” on the home page.

Enter the login details like registration number/user ID and password.

Click on submit

Download the admit card and print it out for future use.

WBP SI Exam 2025: Prohibited Items

Candidates must not carry the following items to the exam centre of the WBP SI Exam 2025.

Mobile Phone

Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices

Portable Scanners

Digital wrist watches, including smart watches

Calculator

Any other cheating materials

WB SI Exam Pattern 2025

WB SI Exam 2025 consists of 100 questions with a negative marking of ¼ mark for every wrong answer.