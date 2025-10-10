WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 today, on October 9th, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the 1st State Level Selection Test-2025 on the official website www.westbengalssc.com. WBSSC is conducting an exam for Group C and D positions for roles such as Librarian, Clerk, and Group D Staff.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification: Overview

Particulars Overview Organisation West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Groups Group C and Group D Exam Name 1st State Level Selection Test- 2025 Posts Librarian, Clerk, Group D Staff Vacancies 8477 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 3rd November to 3rd December 2025 Education Qualification 10th/ 12th/ Graduation Selection Process Written Exam – Interview Job Location West Bengal Salary Group C – Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 26,000 per month Group D – Rs. 20,050 per month Official Website http://www.westbengalssc.com/

Direct Link to Download WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025: Click Here

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Events Dates Notification Release Date 9th October 2025 Apply Online Starts 3rd November 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 3rd December 2025 (5pm) Application Fee Payment Dates 3rd December 2025 WBSSC Group C and D Exam Date 2025 January 2026

How to Apply for WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025?



Go to the official website.

Click on Register and enter your credentials.

Log in using Candidate ID and Mobile Number and enter password.

Complete the form by entering personal details.

Upload the Required Documents.

Pay Application Fees.

Finally Print the Application Form.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Gen/OBC/EWS/Other State : Rs 400

SC/ST/PH : Rs 150

Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

WBSSC Group C and D 2025: Vacancy

WBSSC aims to fill 8744 Non-teaching staff vacancies in Government Aided/Sponsored High/Higher Secondary Schools in West Bengal.