WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 today, on October 9th, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the 1st State Level Selection Test-2025 on the official website www.westbengalssc.com. WBSSC is conducting an exam for Group C and D positions for roles such as Librarian, Clerk, and Group D Staff.
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Organisation
|
West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)
|
Groups
|
Group C and Group D
|
Exam Name
|
1st State Level Selection Test- 2025
|
Posts
|
Librarian, Clerk, Group D Staff
|
Vacancies
|
8477
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
3rd November to 3rd December 2025
|
Education Qualification
|
10th/ 12th/ Graduation
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam – Interview
|
Job Location
|
West Bengal
|
Salary
|
Group C – Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 26,000 per month
Group D – Rs. 20,050 per month
|
Official Website
Direct Link to Download WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025: Click Here
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Notification Release Date
|9th October 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|3rd November 2025
|Last Date to Apply Online
|3rd December 2025 (5pm)
|Application Fee Payment Dates
|3rd December 2025
|WBSSC Group C and D Exam Date 2025
|January 2026
How to Apply for WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025?
- Go to the official website.
- Click on Register and enter your credentials.
- Log in using Candidate ID and Mobile Number and enter password.
- Complete the form by entering personal details.
-
Upload the Required Documents.
-
Pay Application Fees.
-
Finally Print the Application Form.
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee
-
Gen/OBC/EWS/Other State : Rs 400
-
SC/ST/PH : Rs 150
-
Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.
WBSSC Group C and D 2025: Vacancy
WBSSC aims to fill 8744 Non-teaching staff vacancies in Government Aided/Sponsored High/Higher Secondary Schools in West Bengal.
|Groups
|Vacancies
|Group C
|2989
|Group D
|5488
|Total
|8477