WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Notification, Application Form, Fee, Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 today, on October 9th, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the 1st State Level Selection Test-2025 on the official website www.westbengalssc.com. WBSSC is conducting an exam for Group C and D positions for roles such as Librarian, Clerk, and Group D Staff.

WBSSC released Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025. (Representive Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 10, 2025 00:34:18 IST

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment Notification 2025 today, on October 9th, 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the 1st State Level Selection Test-2025 on the official website www.westbengalssc.com. WBSSC is conducting an exam for Group C and D positions for roles such as Librarian, Clerk, and Group D Staff.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Notification: Overview 

Particulars 

Overview

Organisation

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC)

Groups

Group C and Group D

Exam Name

1st State Level Selection Test- 2025

Posts

Librarian, Clerk, Group D Staff

Vacancies

8477

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

3rd November to 3rd December 2025

Education Qualification

10th/ 12th/ Graduation

Selection Process

Written Exam – Interview

Job Location

West Bengal

Salary

Group C – Rs. 22,700 to Rs. 26,000 per month

Group D – Rs. 20,050 per month

Official Website

http://www.westbengalssc.com/

Direct Link to Download WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025: Click Here

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Important Dates 

Events Dates
Notification Release Date 9th October 2025
Apply Online Starts 3rd November 2025
Last Date to Apply Online 3rd December 2025 (5pm)
Application Fee Payment Dates 3rd December 2025
WBSSC Group C and D Exam Date 2025 January 2026

How to Apply for WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025?

  • Go to the official website. 
  • Click on Register and enter your credentials. 
  • Log in using Candidate ID and Mobile Number and enter password. 
  • Complete the form by entering personal details. 

  • Upload the Required Documents.

  • Pay Application Fees.

  • Finally Print the Application Form.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

  • Gen/OBC/EWS/Other State : Rs 400

  • SC/ST/PH : Rs 150 

  • Pay the Examination Fee Through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking/ Pay Offline Through E-Challan.

WBSSC Group C and D 2025: Vacancy 

WBSSC aims to fill 8744 Non-teaching staff vacancies in Government Aided/Sponsored High/Higher Secondary Schools in West Bengal. 

Groups Vacancies 
Group C 2989
Group D 5488
Total 8477

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:28 AM IST
