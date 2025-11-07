WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Merit List, Latest Official Updates on Scorecard PDF

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has recently released the SLST Result 2025, today, on November 7. Candidates who appeared for the WBSSC SLST Exam 2025 can now check the result through the official website wbssc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.
How to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025?
- Visit the official website
- Click on the WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link
- Enter login credentials, including application number and date of birth
- Download the WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 and print it out for future use.
Direct Link to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Click Here
Details Mentioned on WBSSC SLST Scorecard
WBSSC SLST Scorecard for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels has been released on the official website westbbengalssc.com.
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam Date
- Subject details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.