WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Merit List, Latest Official Updates on Scorecard PDF

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has recently released the SLST Result 2025, today, on November 7. Candidates who appeared for the WBSSC SLST Exam 2025 can now check the result through the official website wbssc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT. (Representative Image: Official Website)
WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 7, 2025 23:38:21 IST

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has recently released the SLST Result 2025, today, on November 7. Candidates who appeared for the WBSSC SLST Exam 2025 can now check the result through the official website wbssc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth. 

How to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025? 

  • Visit the official website 
  • Click on the WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials, including application number and date of birth
  • Download the WBSSC SLST scorecard 2025 and print it out for future use. 

Direct Link to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Click Here 

Details Mentioned on WBSSC SLST Scorecard

WBSSC SLST Scorecard for both Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels has been released on the official website westbbengalssc.com

  • Name of a candidate 
  • Category 
  • Exam Date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained 
  • Total Marks 
First published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:36 PM IST
