WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Result For Class 9-10, Latest Official Updates

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has recently released the WBSSC SLST Result 2025. Candidates can now download the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) results for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers for Class 9th and 10th through the official website, westbengalssc.com, using their roll number and candidate name.

Over 3.19 lakh candidates appeared for the WBSSC SLST result held on September 7 and September 14, 2025. The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 contain the details, such as qualification status and marks obtained by the candidate in each subject.

How to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025?



Candidates can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the result sections.

Now click on the “Result of Written Examination in c/w 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class IX-X.”



Enter the roll number and date of birth, fill the captcha and click on the submit button.

The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and download the result for future use.

Direct Link to Download WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Click Here

WBSSC SLST Score Card

The WBSSC SLST Score Card link for Class 9-10 is activated at westbengalssc.com. Candidates can now download their WBSSC Assistant Teacher Result using their roll number and candidate name. The WBSSC SLST Result contains the candidate’s name, roll number, application ID, category, exam name, date of exam, marks and qualifying status.