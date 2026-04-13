Big Battle For Tamil Nadu: ‘DMK Failed’- PM Modi’s Sharp Dig at MK Stalin Govt Over Welfare Schemes, Survey Gaps Ahead Of Polls

Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of obstructing the implementation of key central welfare schemes. Addressing booth workers during the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad’ programme, he alleged that poor survey practices by the state government led to many eligible beneficiaries being excluded from schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, thereby depriving them of crucial benefits.

“Under the Mudra scheme, millions of youth and small traders have received loans without a guarantee. A large number of women have also benefited from it. But it is unfortunate that due to the attitude of the DMK government, many poor families could not avail the benefits of the PM Awas Yojana. Proper surveys were not conducted, names of eligible people were not included… If this work had been done, then millions of families in Tamil Nadu would have received pucca houses.” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister assured BJP workers that the government has always ensured that the benefits of schemes are availed by the people and has taken steps to cut out middlemen. He highlighted the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, where people have received financial assistance directly to thier bank accounts.

“Our approach has been to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach farmers directly, without any middlemen. In Tamil Nadu, thousands of crores have been transferred directly to farmers under PM Kisan. Under the Fasal Beema Yojana as well, claims worth thousands of crores have been settled, and that money has gone directly into farmers’ accounts,” he said.

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight.

(With ANI Inputs)

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