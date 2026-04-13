Bihar CM: Samrat Choudhary Emerges As Frontrunner For The Big Post As NDA Meets In Patna, BJP To Make Big Announcement Soon

BIHAR CM UPDATE: Amid speculation over the next Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday visited Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna, while the people of the state wait for an announcement over their new leader. Although there has been no official declaration as to the next Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is speculated to have the next Chief Minister. There has still been disagreement in the JD(U) though, as party workers have protested the move to Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar as well. Some members of the JD(U) have instead insisted that Nishant Kumar, son to Nitish Kumar assume the mantle.



Who Will Be Bihar’s Next Chief Minister?

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are supposed to be present at the swearing-in ceremony in Bihar on April 15. The Prime Minister will come to Patna on the night of April 14 and will probably spend the night in the city. The ceremony of swearing-in will be done at Raj Bhavan, Lok Bhawan in Patna.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) have convened vital legislature party meetings on the same day. The BJP will convene a meeting at 2.00 PM at the state party office, where all the MLAs will be present with the Union Agriculture Minister and observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bihar Government Formation

During this meeting, the leader of the BJP legislature party will be chosen and a bigger NDA legislature party meeting will take place in the evening.

Simultaneously, the JD(U) will also have a meeting of its legislature party at the residence of the Chief Minister, 1 Anne Marg. During this gathering, JD(U) MLAs will elect their own leader in the legislature in the company of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the top leadership of the party.

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Samrat Choudhary is a senior BJP leader and one of the most influential politicians in Bihar right now. Born on November 16, 1968, he’s dipped his toes in just about every major portfolio, finance, home affairs, even the top seat as BJP’s state president. He’s also got a reputation as the go-to OBC leader in the state, especially among the Koeri community. Right now, he represents Tarapur in the Bihar assembly and plays a major role in how the state runs.

There’s a buzz in Patna, Choudhary is widely seen as the next Chief Minister. He’s already Deputy CM and has the political heft to pull it off. Pretty much everyone expects his name to be announced; it’s just down to making it official. The BJP made him state chief not too long ago, which signaled how much they value his appeal, especially since the party has been eager to find favor with the OBCs, a key voter group that both BJP and RJD have chased. With JD(U) swinging back to the NDA, Choudhary quickly moved up to Deputy CM.

At the moment, NDA MLAs are all holed up in Patna, waiting. They’ve been told not to leave, as there are crucial meetings lined up. Once the alliance’s legislature party meets, they’ll pick their leader—basically, who’s going to be CM.

To keep things moving smoothly, the BJP brought in Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for Bihar. His job? Oversee the process of selecting the party’s legislative leader. With Nitish Kumar heading to the Rajya Sabha, everyone’s just waiting for the last pieces to fall into place. Arun Singh, BJP’s national general secretary, announced that Chouhan will make sure the leadership election goes off without a hitch.

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