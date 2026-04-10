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Home > Elections > BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, will release the BITSAT Admit Card 2026 today for the candidates of Session 1.

BITSAT Admit Card 2026
BITSAT Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 10, 2026 12:50:24 IST

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BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, will release the BITSAT Admit Card 2026 today for the candidates of Session 1.

The BITS Admission Test hall ticket for 2026 will be available for download from the official website for the candidates appearing for the BITSAT 2026 examination on April 15 and 16.

The BITSAT Admit Card 2026 contains the details of the scheduled date, time and the venue of the examination, which is required for visiting the exam centre.

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When will BITSAT Admit Card 2026 be released

The BITSAT hall ticket 2026 will be released today, probably after 12 pm, on the official portal of the institute.

Candidates who have successfully registered for BITSAT Exam Session 1 will be able to download their BITSAT Admit Card 2026 using their login credentials. 

The candidates are advised to keep checking the portal regularly to get the chance of downloading the BITSAT admit card 2026. 

Where to download BITSAT Admit Card 2026

The BITSAT hall ticket 2026 can be downloaded from the official website, admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in. The BITSAT Admit Card 2026 link will be active on the homepage.

The candidates can download their BITSAT admit card 2026 by entering the application number and password. 

It is advised to download the BITSAT Admit Card 2026 in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

How to download BITSAT hall ticket 2026

  • Go to the official BITS Pilani website for admissions
  • Click on BITSAT Admit Card 2026
  • Enter application number and password
  • Click on Submit button
  • Download and print the BITSAT Admit Card 2026 

The candidates are advised to keep checking that all the details are clearly visible on the printout.

What details are mentioned on BITSAT admit card

Information such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam date, reporting time and complete address of the test centre are mentioned in the BITSAT hall ticket.

Also, exam day instructions are mentioned in the admit card, which must be carefully followed by all candidates.

All the information mentioned in the admit card must be verified carefully by candidates. Any discrepancy must be reported immediately to the authorities.

Is BITSAT admit card mandatory for exam entry

The admit card is compulsory to appear in the BITSAT 2026 exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the BITSAT exam centre on the day of the exam if the admit card is not produced.

Along with the hall ticket, candidates must also carry a valid photo ID for verification at the BITSAT exam centre.

What are the important instructions for BITSAT exam day

Candidates must carry a coloured printout of the admit card to the exam centre. They must reach the exam hall well before reporting time for the purpose of completion of all security & verification procedures.

Electronic gadgets, study material and other prohibited items will not be allowed in the examination hall. All instructions mentioned in the admit card must be followed strictly by candidates. 

Can candidates attempt BITSAT mock tests before exam

Candidates must try official mock tests to get familiar with the BITSAT exam pattern and interface. 

Mock tests will help to improve time management skills and overall performance. Practising mock tests regularly will improve the confidence level before the exam. 

Since BITSAT 2026 exam dates are near, candidates are advised to download the admit card as early as possible. Candidates must complete all the last-minute preparations.

Also Read: Assam HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage and Scorecard at sebaonline.org, Direct Result Link Here
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Tags: BITSAT 2026 admit card downloadBITSAT admit cardBITSAT Admit Card 2026BITSAT admit card release dateBITSAT examBITSAT hall ticket 2026

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BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

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BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions
BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions
BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions
BITSAT Admit Card 2026 Expected Shortly at bits-pilani.ac.in: Check Download Link and Exam Instructions

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