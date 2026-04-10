Assam HSLC Result 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage and Scorecard at sebaonline.org, Direct Result Link Here

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been declared by the Secondary Education Board of Assam today at 10:30 am, giving huge relief to lakhs of students in Assam.

In 2026, a total of 429,249 students appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of which only 281,701 students passed the exam with an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent.

The results were published after the evaluation and verification processes were completed.

The students can now view the results and download the scorecards from official websites and alternate result portals.

What is the Assam HSLC Result 2026 pass percentage

The Assam HSLC 2026 pass percentage is 65.62 per cent. In the exam, out of 186,468 male students who appeared, 126,398 students passed the exam with a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent.

Out of 242,781 female students who appeared, 155,303 students passed the exam with a pass percentage of 63.96 per cent.

The overall pass percentage shows that the male candidates performed slightly better this year.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2026 online

Follow the below easy steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Open the SEBA official website

Open HSLC Examination Results 2026 link

Enter roll number and other required details

Submit the details and open and download the marksheet

It is advisable to have the admit card ready while logging in, as it takes less time.

Where to download the Assam HSLC scorecard 2026

The Assam HSLC score card can be downloaded from multiple result portals such as sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. These result portals are very powerful to accommodate large traffic during results declaration.

It is advisable to keep checking alternative result portals, as the official result website may take some time to load as it may be crowded with high traffic. Keep a copy of the downloaded marksheet, as you may need it later.

Can students check Assam HSLC result 2026 through SMS

In case of internet problems, students can also check the Assam HSLC result 2026 through SMS.

To check the result from SMS, open the messaging app. Write: ASSAM10 Roll number: Send to 5676750 or 56263.

On receiving this message, the result will be sent to the student’s mobile phone number in time.

What details are mentioned on HSLC marksheet

The online marksheet contains important information such as the student’s personal information, marks obtained in each subject and the total marks. It is recommended that all the details be carefully checked.

If any inconsistency is found, it should be reported directly to the relevant school or board for rectification.

When were Assam HSLC exams 2026 conducted

The Assam HSLC exams for the year 2025–26 were conducted from 10th February to 27th February at different centres in the state. The number of candidates who applied to take the exam was 438,565.

The exam was conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines, maintaining all necessary procedures.

Now that the results have been announced, students will have to decide on the stream they would like to pursue and apply for admission in higher secondary.