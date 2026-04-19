Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency will be contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Election Commission of India has declared a long list of candidates, including Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK, Aadirajaram of AIADMK, and Mohammed Yasser of BSP. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections is very competitive with several other candidates of parties such as DMK, AIADMK, BSPM, NTK, TVK, and others are also in the fray.

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Full Party Wise List, Contestant, Party Names and More

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is located in Chennai district in the northern part of the state. It is a General category seat, with around 12.37% of the population belonging to the Scheduled caste community and 016% to the Scheduled tribe community.

The constituency has a total of 1,63,866 votes, including 79,412 men and 84,396 women. As per the 2011 Census of India, the literacy rate in Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni stands at 90.33%

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections Date

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections voting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the conducting is scheduled for Monday, May 2013.

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