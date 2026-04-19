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Home > Elections > Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency will be contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Election Commission of India has declared a long list of candidates, including Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK,

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026. Photo: AI
Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 19, 2026 15:15:22 IST

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Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency will be contested in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the Election Commission of India has declared a long list of candidates, including Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK, Aadirajaram of AIADMK, and Mohammed Yasser of BSP. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections is very competitive with several other candidates of parties such as DMK, AIADMK, BSPM, NTK, TVK, and others are also in the fray. 

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Full Party Wise List, Contestant, Party Names and More

S. No.

Name

You Might Be Interested In

Party

1

Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK

2

Aadirajaram

AIADMK

3

Mohammed Yasser

BSP

4

Aysha

NTK

5

Selvam D

TVK

6

Irfan Basha

TVMK

7

Arumugam C

IND

8

Ayisha

IND

9

Athimulam

IND

10

Agni Aalvar

IND

11

Mohamed Dharik I

IND

12

Mirza Safder Ali

IND

13

Milany P

IND

14

Bharathkumar G

IND

15

Syeed Layak Bhasha

IND

16

Selvam K

IND

17

Selvam K

IND

18

Seenivasan L

IND

19

Saamy SK Dr

IND

20

Kumar M

IND

21

Selvam (Alias) Harinarayanan

IND

22

Selvam (Alias) Venkatesh

IND

23

Vijaya Kumar B

IND

24

Rajeshkumar K

IND

25

Rajasekar S

IND

26

Mohamed Meera A

IND

 Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections

 Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and is located in Chennai district in the northern part of the state. It is a General category seat, with around 12.37% of the population belonging to the Scheduled caste community and 016% to the Scheduled tribe community. 

The constituency has a total of 1,63,866 votes, including 79,412 men and 84,396 women. As per the 2011 Census of India, the literacy rate in Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni stands at 90.33%

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections Date

 Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections voting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Meanwhile, the conducting is scheduled for Monday, May 2013. 

Also Read: Kolathur Candidates 2026: Full List Of Contestants, Party Names And Election Battle Overview As Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Eyes Another Term 

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Tags: Chennai election newsChepauk candidates listChepauk constituency candidatesChepauk Thiruvallikeni election 2026Chepauk Thiruvallikeni seatChepauk voter listDMK vs AIADMK Chepauktamil nadu assembly electionTamil Nadu election 2026Udhayanidhi Stalin constituency

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Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

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Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

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Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election
Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election
Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election
Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

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