Assembly Elections 2026: How to Check Your Polling Booth and Name in Voter List? Step-by-Step Guide for Voters

Assembly Elections 2026 are approaching, and voters across the country are getting ready to cast their votes. These elections are important as they decide the next state governments and shape local policies.

In states like Kerala, Assam, and Pudhucherry, the Assembly Elections 2026 are expected to see high voter participation as political parties gear up for intense competition. These elections will play a key role in deciding the future leadership and development of these states.

Voters are advised to check their names in the voter list, know their polling booth details, and stay updated with election dates to ensure a smooth voting experience.

How to Find Your Polling Booth for Assembly Elections 2026?



The National Voter Services Portal (NVSP)

The National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) run by the Election Commission of India (ECI), is an easy and useful website to check your voter details. You can visit www.nvsp.in to access different voter services and find all important information related to your voting.

The NVSP website helps voters easily check if their name is on the voter list.

You can search fr your name using your Voter ID (EPIC number) or by entering details like your name, father’s or husband’s name, age, and district.

The portal also shows your polling station details, including the name and address of the booth where you need to go to vote.

In some cases users may also find a map link to help them locate their polling station easily.

How to Download Digital Voter Slips?

Voters can easily download their digital voter slip from the NVSP website, which worlds as proof that they can vote. This slip includes important details like the voter’s name, polling booth, and voter ID number.

How to Find Your Polling Booth for Assembly Elections 2026 Through NVSP?

Go to the NVSP website: Visit nvsp.in .

Click on “Search in Electoral Roll”: You will find this option on the homepage.

Enter your details: You can either enter your Voter ID (EPIC number) with your state or fill in details like your name, father’s/husband’s name, age, and district.

Click submit: After filling in the details, press the submit button,

Check your polling booth: Once your details are verified, you will see your polling station’s name and address. Sometimes, you may also get a map link.

Save or print your voter slip: It is a good idea to download or print your voter slip to carry on election day.

How to Find Your Polling Booth for Assembly Elections 2026 Through Voter Helpline App?

The Election Commission of India also has a Voter Helpline App, which you can download on Android and iOS. This app offers all the services available on the NVSP website and makes it easier to access them on your phone.

Find your polling booth: You can see your polling station location on a map.

Check Voter ID status: You can track your Voter ID application or check your details.

Get help from officials: The app also provides contact details of election officers, so you can reach out if you have any questions or issues.

How to Check Name in Voters’ List For Assembly Elections 2026?

First time voters should check the voter list to make sure their names are included in their area. This can be done by visiting the Election Commission website (electoralsearch.eci.gov.in)

You can search your name using your Voter ID (EPIC number) or by entering details like your name, date of birth, mobile number, and information about your family members in your constituency.

Also Read: How To Download Your Voter ID Ahead Of Kerala Assam And Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: A Complete Guide For Voting Without A Card