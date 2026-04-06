Postal Ballot And Home Voting Explained: Democracy At Your Doorstep- How Senior Citizens, PwDs Can Vote In 2026 Assembly Elections

Assembly Elections 2026: As the country moves forward towards the Assembly Elections of 2026, the Election Commission of India has extended its reach through other means of voting to make sure that no voter is disenfranchised. Postal ballots and home voting will enable senior citizens and people with disabilities (PwD) to exercise their democratic rights from the comfort of their homes.

Overwhelming Response for Home Voting in Kerala

The state of Kerala has seen an outstanding response to the home voting campaign. As much as 96% of the registered voters have taken part in home voting in the Pathanamthitta district alone.

The facility is specifically designed for senior citizens aged 85 years and above and Persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Officials say the high turnout reflects both efficient execution and trust in the system, with more voters opting for doorstep voting.

What Is Home Voting and Who Can Use It?

Home voting allows eligible voters to cast their ballots from their residence, eliminating the need to visit polling booths.

To qualify:

Voters must be 85+ or PwDs with at least 40% disability

They must apply in advance using Form 12D

Applications are submitted via Booth Level Officers (BLOs)

Certain essential service workers may also qualify under the “absentee voter” category.

How the Home Voting Process Works

Once approved, election authorities deploy mobile polling teams to voters’ homes. Each team typically includes:

Polling officials

A micro observer

A videographer

Security personnel

A temporary voting compartment is set up inside the home to ensure secrecy. Voters are informed in advance via SMS about the visit.

If a voter is unavailable, a second and final visit is arranged. Missing both visits means the voter cannot cast their vote later at a polling booth.

Why Kerala Extended Home Voting

The home voting window in Kerala was recently extended to improve participation.

Officials cited reasons such as:

Voters being unavailable during initial visits

The need to cover missed or delayed cases

The extension aims to ensure maximum coverage and inclusivity, especially for vulnerable groups.

Transparency and Safeguards in Home Voting

To maintain credibility:

Lists of eligible voters are shared with political parties

Party representatives can be present during voting

The entire process is videographed

Officials also ensure proper identity verification and strict adherence to secrecy norms.

Postal Ballots: Another Key Option

Apart from home voting, postal ballots offer another way to vote remotely.

This facility is available to:

Senior citizens (85+)

PwDs

COVID-19 patients or suspected cases

Essential service workers

Media personnel

Postal ballots are part of the Election Commission’s broader push to expand voting access.

How to Use Postal Ballots

Eligible voters must apply in advance through election officials or BLOs. Once approved, they receive a postal ballot kit, which includes:

Ballot paper

Declaration form

Sealed envelopes

Voters must:

Mark their choice on the ballot

Sign the declaration form

Seal and return the ballot before the deadline

Failure to follow instructions or delays can lead to rejection of the vote.

Ensuring Free and Fair Remote Voting

Election authorities play a crucial role in:

Distributing and collecting ballots

Verifying voter identity

Safely handling and counting votes

Strict procedures are in place to maintain the integrity and secrecy of the voting process.

Making Elections More Inclusive

Both home voting and postal ballots are designed to ensure that physical limitations do not become barriers to democracy.

These initiatives:

Improve accessibility for vulnerable voters

Increase overall voter turnout

Strengthen democratic participation

As elections like the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections slated to take place on April 9 come around, these technologies are likely to become vital in ensuring more voter participation.

The Election Commission has taken a revolutionary step towards increasing voter accessibility by making voting easier through door-to-door services. Voting can be done either through a postal ballot or even a household ballot.

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