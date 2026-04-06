Gas Cylinder Price Today (April 6): Check Latest Domestic And Commercial LPG Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Chennai

There was no change on April 6 in gas cylinder prices across large Indian cities, despite recent price increases caused by an uptick in the cost of commercial gases that have adversely affected businesses and households alike. Oil companies did not announce another price change, therefore the prices of both domestic and commercial cylinders remained unchanged across other cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

This steady level is following a previous increase to prices in March from an increase of Rs 60 for domestic LPG cylinders. Since then, prices have not changed and have reduced some of the stress on consumers that have had to deal with increased fuel prices.

Gas cylinder prices today: No change in domestic gas rates

On April 6, the standard 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder prices were also constant across all major metropolises. The price of the cylinder in New Delhi is approximately Rs 913 while the price in Mumbai is approximately Rs 912.50. For Kolkata the price is around Rs 939 and for Chennai, the price is around Rs 928 – Rs 928.50.

Despite the global pressures that have been placed on the price of energy, these prices have not changed significantly according to government officials. They have also stated that they do not plan on changing them in the near future, but due to supply chain issues or political unrest in countries producing most of the world’s oil and gas, commercial prices have gone up internationally. The Government has attempted to keep domestic cooking gas prices from rising in order to help household budgets.

Gas cylinder prices today: Commercial LPG cylinders will continue to be priced higher

Domestic customers of LPG have seen their price for LPG remaining at the same amount since the original price increase occurred in January of this year, however they have seen commercial size LPG cylinders dramatically increase in price since January of this year. At the beginning of January, a 19 kg Commercial LPG tank cost Rs 1975 in the city of New Delhi. In the month of January, the prices of this same cylinder increased to well over Rs 2000 in New Delhi.

The price of a 19 kg Commercial LPG tank is now Rs 2078.50 inside the city of New Delhi. In the city of Kolkata, the price of this same cylinder is now priced at over Rs 2200. Similar price increases of this same cylinder are also being seen in other major metropolitan cities and as such, restaurants, hotels and small businesses that utilize Commercial LPG for daily operations, will now have to absorb the increase in their monthly operational expenses.

Reasons behind the increase in Gas Cylinder Prices in India

The increase in LPG pricing in India has a direct relationship to what is occurring outside of India currently. Although the ongoing conflict in countries throughout the Middle East, supply chains have been disrupted and international fuel pricing has increased and therefore these increases have also transferred to the consumer of LPG inside of India who rely on imported goods for the vast majority of their LPG needs.

Experts have stated, “Price fluctuations for major global crude oil and currency exchange rates are important factors determining the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG in India.” Furthermore, the fact that, LPG pricing is revised every month means any potential large-scale change in the global marketplace can quickly affect domestic LPG prices.

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