Rahul Gandhi vs MK Stalin: Why Is LoP Not Attending DMK Election Rallies Despite His ‘Brotherly’ Bond With Tamil Nadu CM? Is Congress Distancing Itself?

The Tamil Nadu election battle is readying up for a high-voltage political game on April 23 as the main alliances step up their campaigns across the state. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) front has been rallying its mass base through rallies and public meetings, while national leaders of rival parties have also turned up in the state. Yet, the conspicuous absence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from DMK campaign rallies in the state has become a talking point. Even though he has a “brotherly” relationship with Chief Minister MK Stalin, he has not yet shown up at any joint election rally in Tamil Nadu, fueling speculation on alliance coordination.

Why is Rahul Gandhi not attending DMK election rallies in Tamil Nadu?

Rahul Gandhi’s absence from DMK rallies has drawn attention since he was a major figure of alliance campaigns during previous elections. The Congress and DMK are in the INDIA bloc. According to Congress leaders, his Tamil Nadu campaign schedule has not yet been finalised as he has overlapping commitments in other states such as Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The party says his Tamil Nadu tour is planned, but has been delayed as he will attend rallies after completing commitments elsewhere, but politically, his conspicuous absence became evident given the DMK’s robust campaign presence and the visibility of other national leaders in the state.

Is Rahul Gandhi’s absence a change from his 2021 Tamil Nadu campaign style?

In the 2021 Assembly elections campaign, Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Tamil Nadu was felt, as he was actively involved in multi-day campaigns with DMK leaders. The joint efforts helped in communicating alliance messages and unity on the ground. But this time, his absence from the early phases of the campaign has been seen by political observers as a change. The lack of visibility has sparked discussions on whether the Congress is trying out a new campaign strategy or focusing on other regions before Tamil Nadu.

Is there a communication gap between Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin?

The lack of joint appearances and references between Rahul and MK Stalin has raised questions about a communication gap between the two. According to reports, while both leaders were present in Puducherry around the same time, they did not meet or do joint campaigning. In addition, it was also reported that their speeches did not refer to each other. DMK insiders laughed off the reports as scheduling issues and said that there was no strain on the alliance.

Is Congress avoiding DMK campaign rallies?

The question of whether Congress is actively avoiding DMK rallies has become one of the many political issues that is being discussed in the media. Some pundits argue that Rahul Gandhi’s absence could be a case of him trying to juggle between campaign duties in multiple states as the election campaign season becomes more congested.

#WATCH | Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says, “The friendship between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav is not just a political relationship, it is a relationship between two brothers. This friendship is going to make them victorious. We have united to protect the… pic.twitter.com/9uT1wNHMWZ — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025







Others believe that it could be a case of maintaining visibility while he is part of the INDIA bloc, and ensuring that the leadership is not restricted to a single state. That said, critics argue that the absence from key alliance rallies can create a perception gap, even if no actual rift is there.

Does MK Stalin’s “brother” reference disprove the above speculation?

MK Stalin has been calling Rahul Gandhi his “brother”, and has been reiterating that there is no rift between the two parties. He has also made it clear that the alliance is still intact and is based on shared ideological commitments. This statement is in direct response to rumours that the Congress is celebrating a new “political wave” in Tamil Nadu. However, despite the statements, political messaging has been slightly toned down in recent social media exchanges between the two leaders.

Recently Rahul Gandhi wished MK Stalin birthday wishes, but it feels like a distance, in the tweets they did not mention about brothers unlike before. Is there a strain in their personal relationship? That is yet to confirm.

#WATCH | Bihar | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin joins Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ in Muzaffarpur Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani and CPI (ML) leader Dipankar… pic.twitter.com/R574cMq4fi — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025







Is the DMK-Congress alliance still solid?

But DMK and Congress both insist that the alliance between the two parties is still firm and solid as per the INDIA bloc format. They also said that senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi will join the DMK rallies soon, and the joint campaigning is going on. But so far there is no visible sign of collaborative campaigning at ground level. Both sides are continuing to uphold the status quo, but it is not a secret that the initial reports of rifts within the coalition are not true.

Is the absence of Rahul Gandhi a political move or a strategic one?

So far, Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the DMK rallies and their potential participation on the eve of the Tamil Nadu elections has stirred up a lot of political discussion. But as the polls are approaching, official reasons say that the scheduling of Rahul Gandhi’s rave is difficult, as he is touring more than one state. But the timing and presence of Rahul Gandhi in the Tamil Nadu polls will continue to be a hot topic of discussion in the next few days.

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