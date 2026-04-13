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Home > India News > ‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century by passing women reservation bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century by passing women reservation bill. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century by passing women reservation bill. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 13, 2026 13:12:59 IST

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‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at an event in New Delhi called ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan.’ He said India is set to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century, by passing women reservation bill. He called this a historic move to honor and empower women ‘Nari Shakti’.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “Amidst these crucial milestones in the country’s journey of development, India is about to take one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century. I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan.”

Prime Minister Modi called it a step that will turn the vision of the past into reality and make social justice a core part of governance and decision-making.

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“This decision is dedicated to women’s power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women’s power. Our country’s Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise the concepts of the past. One that will fulfil the resolutions of the future. A resolution for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not just a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process. The time has come to end decades of waiting, from the state assemblies to the country’s Parliament; it is 16th, 17th and 18th April,” he said.


“Our country’s Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realize the visions of the past, that will fulfill the resolutions of the future. A resolve for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not merely a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process,” PM Modi said.

He said India is on the brink of taking one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century, describing it as a historic step dedicated to the empowerment of women and a long-awaited measure supported across political parties for decades.

“Amidst these crucial milestones in our nation’s development journey, India stands on the brink of making one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. I say with great responsibility that this decision will be among the most important of our time. It is a decision dedicated to the empowerment of women, a true tribute to the strength and reverence of womanhood,” he said.

“The need to provide reservations for women in democratic structures has been felt by everyone for decades. This discourse has been going on for nearly 4 decades. It includes efforts by all parties and many generations. Every party has advanced this idea in its own way,” PM Modi further said.

He said there was a unanimous demand to implement the Women’s Empowerment Act by 2029, adding that Parliament will hold a comprehensive discussion on the issue from April 16, and expressing hope that all parties will work together to take the initiative forward in the interest of women’s empowerment.

“There was also a unanimous demand that it (Women’s Empowerment Act) should be implemented by 2029 at any cost… We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind, a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16th. It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too… With everyone’s collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights. Every woman in the country will also be happy that every party has risen above politics and taken up this important task for their benefit,” he said.

A national-level ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ is being organised in support of the proposed amendment to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read:  Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

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‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

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‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

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‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’
‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’
‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’
‘This Decision Is Dedicated To Nari Shakti’: PM Modi On Woman Reservation Bill Says ‘One Of The Biggest Decision Of 21st Century’

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