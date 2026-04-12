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Home > India News > Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

The Amarnath Yatra 2026 will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 28, lasting 57 days. Registration starts April 15 via banks and online platforms.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule, dates, time and registration (AI IMAGE)
Amarnath Yatra 2026 schedule, dates, time and registration (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 12, 2026 17:11:43 IST

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Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra 2026: The annual pilgrimage to the Hindu cave-shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir will begin on July 3, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. Advance registrations for the yatra, which will continue for 57 days and conclude on August 28, will begin on April 15, he told reporters at Lok Bhavan, news agency PTI reported.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 Dates Announced

The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28. Overall, this year’s pilgrimage will be slightly longer, lasting about 57 days,” Sinha said.

The dates for the yatra were decided at the meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), which was chaired by Sinha. According to the guidelines, only those between the ages of 13 and 70 will be able to undertake the pilgrimage.

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The first puja will be performed on June 19, on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima.

Registration, routes: Everything to know about Amarnath Yatra

Online registration: Registration for the Amarnath Yatra has been made mandatory, and will begin from April 15. Advance registration will be done through over 550 designated bank branches across India. The booking of a given yatra date will come to an end seven days before.

Pilgrims have been given a step-by-step guide to follow by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) in the official website of the board jksasb.nic.in.

Authorised banks – The registrations will be registered with branches linked with Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank, PTI quoted Sinha saying so.

These will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to the daily quota that is stipulated in each route per particular branch.

Guidelines have compelled banks to establish help desks, conduct staff training and conduct publicity campaigns to facilitate easy registration.

Amarnath Yatra Routes – The yatra will start with twin tracks, the 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, and the shorter, steeper, Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Health certificate – Pilgrims must have a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC), issued on or after April 8, 2026, by an authorised doctor or medical institution. A prescribed fee of ₹150 per permit must also be given.

Other than age restriction, women who have over six weeks of pregnancy will also not be allowed to take the yatra even with the mandatory health certificate. 

Yatra permit – The bank offices concerned will authenticate and verify CHC and then they will issue the system generated yatra permit which will also indicate the route of choice – Baltal or Pahalgam.

This permit will also mention the date on which the pilgrim is allowed to cross the access control gates at Domel (Baltal axis) or Chandanwari (Pahalgam axis), the guidelines said. The shrine board has asked pilgrims to make sure that they have proper Aadhaar and contact information at the time of registration.

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Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

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Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

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Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage
Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

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