Squid Game Season 3: Who Wins The Game, Who Dies And What Happens At The End? Everything Explained

Squid Game Season 3: Who Wins The Game, Who Dies And What Happens At The End? Everything Explained

Squid Game Season 3 is here and wilder than ever! Gi-hun returns to take down the deadly game from within. With shocking deaths, twisted new challenges, and a brutal finale, the chaos reaches new heights. Front Man’s secret is revealed, setting up a possible spinoff.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 18:54:56 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Alright, buckle up—this is gonna get messy but in a good way. Spoilers galore, so don’t yell at us later. Squid Game Season 3 has been released on Netflix, and it is absolute chaos. Gi-hun’s back—yes, the one who already survived all that trauma the first time.

You’d think he’d run for the hills, but nope, he jumps back in, guns blazing, trying to take the whole twisted circus down from the inside. Classic Gi-hun move, honestly.

What happens in Squid Game Season 3? 

First off, forget about sleep. He gets dragged back into the game—literally, in a coffin. Not dead, just dead inside after losing his bestie Jung-bae. The show’s not about to cut him any slack, though. The next horror show? Hide-and-seek, Squid Game style. Players split into red and blue teams. Reds get knives (yikes), blues get keys to unlock doors and maybe, just maybe, escape.

Hyun-ju, Geum-ja, and Jun-hee team up, ‘cause teamwork makes the dream work, right? Well, sort of. Jun-hee has a baby right in the middle of this madness (as if things weren’t wild enough). Hyun-ju sacrifices herself—straight-up hero move—to save her friends. Myung-gi’s the one who finishes her off, so don’t expect any happy reunions.

Geum-ja? She stabs her own son to protect Jun-hee and the baby. Brutal. Then she asks Gi-hun to take care of the kid and checks out for good. The guy can’t catch a break.

Jump rope game next. Remember those creepy robot dolls Young-hee and Cheol-su? They’re back, swinging a giant rope over a rickety railroad. Jun-hee’s hobbling on a busted ankle, but Gi-hun, being the softie he is, carries the baby across. Jun-hee ends up sacrificing herself, and the VIPs—those freaks—decide the newborn gets to keep playing (seriously, what?!), inheriting her mom’s number.

Who is the Front Man in Squid Game Season 3? 

Now, about Front Man—big reveal time. Turns out, In-ho (yup, Lee Byung-hun) was a winner before, and he’s got no problem reminding Gi-hun exactly how he slashed his way to the top. Tries to rope Gi-hun into doing the same. Gi-hun hesitates. Not exactly a stone-cold killer, thank god.

Squid Game Season 3: Who wins at the end, and who dies? 

Down to the final game. Myung-gi, Min-su, Gi-hun, and the baby. It’s Sky Squid Game—think shapes, platforms, and “you gotta sacrifice someone if you wanna move forward.” No chill. In a stomach-churning twist, Myung-gi’s ready to toss his own baby for a shot at the jackpot. Real family values there, huh?

Gi-hun goes full dad mode, fights tooth and nail for the kid, and—barely—wins. He’s still standing, but man, at what cost?

And yeah, there’s some sneaky setup for a spinoff. These people can’t let go, and honestly, who can blame them? This show prints money and trauma. 

