Love The Vampire Diaries? Here Are 5 Similar Shows With the Same Dark Magic

If you’re still missing the Salvatore brothers, Mystic Falls, and all the supernatural drama from The Vampire Diaries, you’re not alone. TVD fans are always on the hunt for that one drama that gives a similar romantic, mystery, and dark supernatural twists. But what if we tell you? We have managed to bring you a binge-worthy list, and that will remind you of The Vampire Diaries.

Here are 5 shows like The Vampire Diaries that every fan should add to their watchlist.

The Originals

It’s hard to talk about The Vampire Diaries and not bring up its spin-off The Originals. This show takes you straight into the story of the very first vampires, the Mikaelson family. This series is full of crazy family drama, powerful magic, full of vervains, and dark romance. This a must watch for anyone who enjoyed TVD and want more vampire action.

Legacies

Another spin-off from the Vampire Diaries world, Legacies is full of next generation witches, vampires, and werewolves at the Salvatore School. It’s a perfect spooky teenage drama with magical wars, blood and supernatural vibes. If you loved Mystic Falls, this show will totally feel like home.

Teen Wolf

If you loved all the romance and supernatural fights in The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf is a perfect show to watch next. The story follows a normal teenager who suddenly becomes a werewolf. This series is a pack of action, romance, dark secrets, and friendships.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

One of the best supernatural shows, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will give you the same haunting vibes as Vampire Diaries. This show is all about the same haunting vibes that Vampire Diaries just like Elena, Damon, Stefan, and their friends of Mystic Falls.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The ultimate classic for vampire fans has to be Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Before The Vampire Diaries even existed, Buffy set the bar for all supernatural teen dramas. This show is a must-watch for anyone who is a die-hard fan of vampires, magic, and supernatural drama.