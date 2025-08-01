71st National Film Awards 2025: Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Bags Best Feature Film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Failure bagged the coveted Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards, making it the pride of hit storytelling and profound emotionality. This real-life story based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma’s life jouney has inspired and melted the heart of viewers. And finally. got the prize it deserved!

12th Fail: Triumph of Resilience and Realism

Released in October 2023, this film chronicles the marathon journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma from Chambal, a poor boy who went on a painful journey to become an IPS officer. Vikrant Massey earned this joint Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan, for his outstanding and indelible performance.

Its authentic narrative set in real locations, like Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, resonates with not just UPSC aspirants but beyond. The story of resolve and Shantanu Moitra’s greatest evocative score brands it as a masterpiece of cinematics. Critics praise it for its real-life exploration, and The Indian Express even says close-to-ground reality in Zee News calls it “near perfect”.

12th Fail’s Success of National Award: An Achievement

71st National Film Awards held on August 1, 2025, in New Delhi announced the best of the best in their winner list of Indian Cinema. 12th fail was among 2023 certified films, winning against the might of titles such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Best Entertainment Film) and The Kerala Story (Best Direction).

The jury, led by Ashutosh Gowariker, praised its emotional resonance with regard to societal impact. . Well, that win certifies universal appeal and strength in the narrative.

Manoj and 12th Fail’s Cultural Influence and Lasting Legacy

There is more to 12th Fail than just awards; it has now become a cultural touchstone. Grossing ₹69 crore against the ₹20 crore budget, it established that content-driven cinema can roar into the black. On Disney+ Hotstar, it can still reach students and dreamers. Critically acclaimed with five Filmfare Awards, such elements cement its legacy. 12th Fail is the classic inspirational and enduring story, inspiring every single viewer.

