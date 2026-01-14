LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By 'Pushpa' Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says 'Goosebumps Guaranteed'

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

AA23 announced: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film backed by Pushpa makers; fans hail it as ‘goosebumps guaranteed’.

Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film. (Photo: IG/Allu Arjun,Lokesh Kanagaraj )
Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film. (Photo: IG/Allu Arjun,Lokesh Kanagaraj )

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 14, 2026 19:18:25 IST

AA23: Allu Arjun-Lokesh Kanagaraj Pan-India Movie Announced By ‘Pushpa’ Makers; Watch, Internet Goes Wild, Says ‘Goosebumps Guaranteed’

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is set to team up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film, tentatively titled AA23. 

The project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marking Arjun’s return to the banner after the record-breaking success of the Pushpa franchise.

The announcement was made on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti and Pongal 2026, with a striking video that quickly set social media abuzz.

Mythri Movie Makers call it an ‘eternal combination in Indian cinema’

Sharing the announcement video on social media, Mythri Movie Makers described the collaboration as an “eternal combination in Indian cinema.” 



The post featured the names of Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, and the production house, confirming that the film will go on floors in 2026.

The film will feature Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, adding further weight to the already power-packed collaboration.

Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander react

Expressing his excitement, Allu Arjun shared lyrics from the announcement video, calling the project a new and thrilling journey with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander.

Lokesh Kanagaraj described the collaboration as a blessing and said he was looking forward to creating something massive with the star.

Anirudh Ravichander, who reunites with Lokesh for yet another big project, called the combo one fans had been waiting for.

Internet goes wild; fans say ‘goosebumps guaranteed’

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded social media with reactions. Comments ranged from “pure history in the making” to “absolute madness loading.” Several fans even predicted a ₹1,000-crore box office run, calling the collaboration a guaranteed blockbuster.

The official title and release date of AA23 are yet to be announced.

AA23 marks Allu Arjun’s return to Pushpa producers

AA23 will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). While the first film earned around ₹350 crore, its sequel shattered records with a staggering ₹1,871 crore worldwide collection.

Arjun has been closely associated with the Pushpa universe for nearly five years, making AA23 his next major step after the franchise.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming projects

Apart from AA23, Allu Arjun is also working with Atlee on his 22nd film, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to be a sci-fi spectacle and stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The release date is yet to be announced.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s future lineup

After Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and others. The filmmaker is also set to make his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran’s DC, which is expected to release in 2026. He has also penned Benz, featuring Raghava Lawrence.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 7:18 PM IST
Tags: AA23allu arjunlokesh kanagarajLokesh Kanagaraj new movie

