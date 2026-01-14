Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man? Actress Finally Opens Up About Her Concert Companion-Here’s What She Said

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has always been in the public eye, with her personal life often making headlines.

Following her split from Arjun Kapoor, fans and media have been curious about the mystery man spotted with her at a recent concert.

In a candid chat on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Malaika finally addressed the speculation, shedding light on her love life, relationships, and personal challenges.

Malaika Arora Talks About Her Ex, Arjun Kapoor

During the interview, Malaika opened up about her past relationship with Arjun Kapoor, saying:

“He is somebody who is so very important to me and someone who is such an integral part of my life. Whatever may be. I don’t really want to talk too much about my past or what my future may be… enough and more has been written about it. Enough and more has been splashed all over, kind of becoming a bit of a media feeding ground sort of space.”

She reflected on the emotional phases of breakups, adding:

“I think anger and hurt exist at a particular phase or time in your life, and I think everybody does. We are humans, we all go through phases of anger and being upset, disappointed. But as time goes on… time heals all.”

Who Is Malaika Arora’s Mystery Man?

When asked about the mystery man seen with her post-breakup, Malaika kept things lighthearted:

“People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t really want to give chatter unnecessarily, too much fuel. I don’t want to do that because it really doesn’t serve any purpose.”

She also joked about being linked to all kinds of people:

“Trust me, every time I have stepped out, even if it’s a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager, or anybody, I am immediately linked to that person. We laughed and joked about it. My mother calls me and asks, ‘Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?’ It has just become laughable.”

Malaika on Love Life and Media Attention

Malaika said how her personal life often overshadows her professional achievements:

“My relationships have always been spoken about, and they’ve always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention… I am at that stage of life now, where I don’t need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy, and I want people to see that.”

A Look Back: Malaika Arora’s Personal Life

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan for about two decades before their divorce in 2017. The couple has a son, Arhaan, together. She started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016, and their relationship was widely covered by the media until they split recently.

