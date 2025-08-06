LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Uttarakhand Cloudburst Tragedy: Adivi Sesh, Sonu Sood, And Raghav Juyal Mourn Lives Lost In Heartbreaking Tragedy, Urge Support For Victims

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Tragedy: A cloudburst in Uttarkashi caused deadly flash floods, claiming lives and devastating the region. Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, Raghav Juyal, and Adivi Sesh expressed grief, urging unity and environmental awareness. Their heartfelt messages highlight empathy, citizen support, and the need for sustainable development in fragile Himalayan regions.

Celebs mourn Uttarkashi tragedy, call for unity and awareness.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 17:04:00 IST

Uttarakhand Cloudburst Tragedy: The shock sent across the country after the devastating cloudburst that released flash floods in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has used sadness as the companion. The tragic event has led to loss of lives and vast destruction, and it has brought up a lot of sorrowful feelings in many quarters and so is the film industry.

Other celebrities who mourned his death include actors Adivi Sesh, Sonu Sood and Raghav Juyal among others who expressed their deep sadness and condolence to the victims and their families as well. What stands out in their responses is the feeling of loss that they experience collectively and to the necessity to be accommodating to one another following this man-made disaster.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Stars Speak Out, Offer Support to Victims

The first reaction of these actors was through their respective social pages through social media, which is an effective reminder of their influence and extent. Sonu Sood, whose philanthropic activities are widely known published a touching appeal to the country to be united.





He stressed that although the government is already rescuing people, as citizens we owe it to the homeless, jobless to reach out to them. His action call bore testimony to a humane, national response.

A Call for Empathy and Awareness

Raghav Juyal, dancing prodigy originally from Uttarakhand, also posted, quite sober and heartbreaking, Prayers. Nonetheless, he did not stop there, as he also shared a video of the construction of the area, putting the following caption to make people stop what they are doing because it is already too late.

It is a very strong message conveying in subtext terms, the link of the disaster to the unsustainable development affecting the fragile ecology of the Himalayas. Likewise, Adivi Sesh expressed his opinions, and he called the sights of the tragedy heartbreaking. The joint grief of these social representatives is going to act as a stimulus to both compassion and the important discussion of environmental responsibility.

Tags: Raghav Juyalsonu soodUttarkashi tragedy

