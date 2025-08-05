LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sunjay Kapur's Tragic Polo Death, Conspiracy or Heart Failure? British Coroner's Report Reveals!

Sunjay Kapur’s Tragic Polo Death, Conspiracy or Heart Failure? British Coroner’s Report Reveals!

Sunjay Kapur's shocking death during the polo match has unleashed a mayhem! His mother, Rani, is screaming conspiracy but what is the truth? This billionaire saga is filled with betrayal and many twists! Here's what the reports revealed!

Sunjay Kapur’s Polo Death Cause Revealed
Sunjay Kapur’s Polo Death Cause Revealed

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 5, 2025 22:18:00 IST

The passing of businessman Sunjay Kapur amid a polo game in London last month came as a shock to the elite class of India. The Surrey Coroner’s Office had informed his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, via letter on August 3, 2025, that the former chairman of Sona Comstar had died of natural causes, left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease. Yet, the medical judgment has become a raging current of family feuds and corporate intrigues, thus lifting a personal tragedy into a public spectacle.

Heart Conditions behind Sunjay Kapur’s Untimely Death

Medical reports declared that Kapur had died of left ventricular hypertrophy, which means that the left ventricle of the heart had thickened, usually due to chronic high blood pressure, and ischemic heart disease, a condition due to reduced blood flow resulting from narrowing arteries.

There were no signs of foul play, so the authorities closed the case without further inquiries. Such a simple medical conclusion is, however, kicked like a hornet’s nest by explosive allegations of Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, who refused to accept the verdict and is alleging darker motives.

Rani Kapur’s Conspiracy Claims Backfire

Once a prominent member of the Sona Group, Rani hast lost no time in publicly challenging the medical conclusions, asserting that they were a cover for the dark forces behind her son’s demise. In her convoluted tale, she alleged that forged documents and dubious asset transfers led to the two-sided conspiracy to do him in by stakeholders in two different countries.

Casting Ojha herself as an antagonist to the family, Rani has, in her emotional public appeal, demanded a criminal investigation to unearth any wrongdoing, putting her conveniently in the limelight. All the allegations have cast a dark shadow on the coroner’s verdict. 

The Sona Comstar’s Rs 30,000 Crores Power Struggle Heightens

Kapur’s passing has led to a massive fight for control of Sona Comstar, an automotive behemoth worth Rs 30,000 crores. With Priya’s immediate appointment as a non-executive director despite Rani’s opposition, the fractures have deepened.

This appointment of a new chairman by the board states its intention to stabilize the leadership, but Rani’s allegations of coercion and financial misconduct cast shadows over this reconciliation. What began as a tragedy now stands transformed into a high-stake drama filled with family betrayal, corporate intrigues and unanswered questions.

Tags: Priya Sunjay KapurSona Comstarsunjay kapurSunjay Kapur deathSunjay Kapur polo death

